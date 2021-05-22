2 Hikers Injured In Fall From Cliff In Hixson Saturday Afternoon

The Chattanooga Fire Department had a rope rescue underway on Saturday afternoon in Hixson after two hikers fell off a cliff and were injured.

Firefighters responded to Greenway Farms (4000 block of Gann Store Road) at 1:30 p.m. to begin the operation.

One of the hikers broke his leg and the other injured his back in the fall.

Crews were about a half mile in the woods roping the patients out. Engine 11, Squad 19, Ladder 19, Squad 7, Ladder 7, USAR 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CFD Special Operations, Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehab Truck Response and HCEMS were on the scene.