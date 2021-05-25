 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Knoxville Man, 35, Dies In Crash Of Single-Engine Plane In Cumberland County

Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A 35-year-old Knoxville man was killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in Cumberland County, Tn., on Tuesday morning.
 
He was identified as Vasile Ghelan.
 
At approximately 7:52 a.m. (CST), first responders were alerted to a possible single engine plane crash by Roane County 911.  Multiple agencies responded to assist in the search.  

They included:
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
Cumberland County Fire Department
Crossville Fire Department
Cumberland County Rescue Squad 
Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency
Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Ops
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
UT Lifestar
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
Cumberland County EMS
Roane County EMA
Tennessee Wildlife Agency
Roane County Sheriff’s Office

It was determined that no known flight plan was filed and the reason of the crash is unknown at this time.  Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies secured the crash site until FAA Investigators  arrived to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. 
 
The plane #N26889 was based out of Knoxville Downtown Island Home Airport and was a private plane with a flight school.
 
 
Mr. Ghelan was found deceased at the crash site. 
 
Cumberland County officials said, "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends."  

May 25, 2021

