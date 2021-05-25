Knoxville Man, 35, Dies In Crash Of Single-Engine Plane In Cumberland County

A 35-year-old Knoxville man was killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in Cumberland County, Tn., on Tuesday morning.

He was identified as Vasile Ghelan.

At approximately 7:52 a.m. (CST), first responders were alerted to a possible single engine plane crash by Roane County 911. Multiple agencies responded to assist in the search.





They included:

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Cumberland County Fire Department

Crossville Fire Department

Cumberland County Rescue Squad

Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency

Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Ops

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

UT Lifestar

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency

Cumberland County EMS

Roane County EMA

Tennessee Wildlife Agency

Roane County Sheriff’s Office





It was determined that no known flight plan was filed and the reason of the crash is unknown at this time. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies secured the crash site until FAA Investigators arrived to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The plane #N26889 was based out of Knoxville Downtown Island Home Airport and was a private plane with a flight school.

Mr. Ghelan was found deceased at the crash site.

Cumberland County officials said, "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends."