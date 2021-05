Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 28 New Cases; Tennessee Has 22 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,099. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county.



There are 37 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,249, which is 98 percent, and there are 351 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 862,098 on Thursday with 392 new cases. There have been 22 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,428 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 519 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 10 fewer than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.951 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 844,470, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,180 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,195 cases, up 8; 153 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,793 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,150 cases, up 2; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,400 cases; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,105 cases, up 1; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,377 cases, up 3; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,737 cases, up 1; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,585 cases, up 21; 639 deaths



Davidson County: 90,080 cases, up 14; 948 deaths



Shelby County: 97,502 cases, up 73; 1,661 deaths