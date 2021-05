Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ARNEKIA LETICIA

508 EAST 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00

---

AUGUSTINE, SANTOS

4439 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CHILEL-GOMEZ, CLEMENTINA

4439 NORCROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

CLARK, ERIC Q

6013 RAMSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

COLLINS, GREGORY ESTEL

675 HEN HOUSE RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COOPER, DANIELLE

7437 PRIVATE LANE APT #3 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE

65574 EAST BRAINERD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)(POSSESSION OF OXY FOR RESALE)---FLORIO, ALEX A6507 LAKE MEADOWS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FOSTER, HOBERT LAMARHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---GARNER, LEKEASHA ANN1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFAILURE TO APPEARASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR414 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE1710 STANFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/ DOMESTIC---ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE251 ANNE STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)FAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCKENZIE, DERRICK ANTWON4417 OAKWOOD DR APT 1404 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEASSAULT---MOORE, JERMARIO DEWAYNE3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)THEFT OF PROPERTY---NEWSOM, BRITTANY MARIE3401 WHITNEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---PERRY, JOSEPH WILLIAM961 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RAMIREZ, JUAN JOSE1501 E. 17TH ST APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARREST---RAMIREZ-VENEGAS, COSME ADALICIO516 GATLIN RD. NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 374152105Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAIL TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE)---STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN3603 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---SUTU-COHONG, REIGINALDOSHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH CONSTRUCTION SIGNS OR BARRICADESDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022147Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---VANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH3937 ZALE WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WHITE, GAIL DIANE1229 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE