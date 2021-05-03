May 3, 2021
A Chattanooga man is charged with shooting someone sitting in a pickup truck following an argument. The man ended up getting shot himself and being arrested.
Police responded to a person shot ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,593.
There are 579 new cases, as that total reaches 882,074 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 61,704, which is an increase of 32 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,665 cases, up 4; 64 ... (click for more)
A man is in custody charged with shooting at another vehicle on the freeway, and later trying to hit the passengers when they exited their SUV.
Police responded to an aggravated assault on Saturday afternoon at 160 I-75 Northbound. Police said they were responding to a rolling disorder with a weapon, and that a man in an orange Dodge Dart had just shot the windows out of the ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
While this new category sounds ... (click for more)
It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)
the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders.
Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Reds’ Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds’ 2019 first-round ... (click for more)
For immediate release
Contact: Anne C. Wehunt
423.425.4618
GREEN EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE AT SOCON CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE
https://gomocs.com/news/2021/5/1/cross-country-track-field-green-earns-all-conference-in-10-000-meter.aspx
CULLOWHEE, N.C. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Lesley Green earned all-conference honors on Day One of ... (click for more)