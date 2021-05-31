Georgia Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 188 New Cases
Monday, May 31, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068.
There are 188 new cases, as that total reaches 896,081 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,770, which is an increase of 6 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,832 cases, up 10; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 65 deaths; 185 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,248 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,682 cases, up 3; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,956 cases, up 2; 230 deaths; 775 hospitalizations