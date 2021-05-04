Armed Forces Day Parade On Friday Will Host Congressman Mark Green

Hamilton County and the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council will salute military members in the 72nd annual Armed Forces Day parade and luncheon on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Chattanooga. Congressman Mark Green will be the keynote speaker at the post-parade luncheon at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Congressman Green is a West Point graduate, physician, businessman and combat veteran representing Tennessee's 7th District in Congress. He came to Tennessee in his last assignment in the Army as the flight surgeon for the premier special operations aviation regiment.
As a Night Stalker, Congressman Green deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan in the War on Terror. His most memorable mission was the capture of Saddam Hussein. During the mission, he interrogated Hussein for six hours. Congressman Green’s military awards include the Bronze Star and the Air Medal with V Device for Valor.
At the noon luncheon, Congressman Green will share his view on the military’s ability to address threats to our nation, in terms of technology, funding and human resources. Purchase your table online at https://www.chattareaveterans.com
.
Parade spectators will enjoy the sights and sounds of JROTC units, vehicles and service members from every military branch, civic and volunteer organizations, veterans groups and patriotic businesses. Due to pandemic restrictions, the mass band from area high schools will not be present this year, but JROTC units will march in the parade. The procession will travel northward on Market St. from MLK toward Aquarium Way.
“The pandemic has proven the resiliency and patriotism of the Chattanooga community, as we’ve adapted to safely gather and honor our veterans,” said Charles Alsobrook, Hamilton County VSO. “It is a tremendous honor to serve as military chairman of this committee, and I am sincerely thankful for the years upon years of hard work and dedication that all committee members have put forth. Thank you to everyone who has served in our armed forces and to those who participate in or attend the parade each year.”