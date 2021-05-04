 Tuesday, May 4, 2021 66.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Armed Forces Day Parade On Friday Will Host Congressman Mark Green

Tuesday, May 4, 2021
- photo by David Cox
Hamilton County and the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council will salute military members in the 72nd annual Armed Forces Day parade and luncheon on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Chattanooga. Congressman Mark Green will be the keynote speaker at the post-parade luncheon at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
 
Congressman Green is a West Point graduate, physician, businessman and combat veteran representing Tennessee's 7th District in Congress. He came to Tennessee in his last assignment in the Army as the flight surgeon for the premier special operations aviation regiment.
As a Night Stalker, Congressman Green deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan in the War on Terror. His most memorable mission was the capture of Saddam Hussein. During the mission, he interrogated Hussein for six hours. Congressman Green’s military awards include the Bronze Star and the Air Medal with V Device for Valor. 

At the noon luncheon, Congressman Green will share his view on the military’s ability to address threats to our nation, in terms of technology, funding and human resources. Purchase your table online at https://www.chattareaveterans.com.
 
Parade spectators will enjoy the sights and sounds of JROTC units, vehicles and service members from every military branch, civic and volunteer organizations, veterans groups and patriotic businesses. Due to pandemic restrictions, the mass band from area high schools will not be present this year, but JROTC units will march in the parade. The procession will travel northward on Market St. from MLK toward Aquarium Way.
 
“The pandemic has proven the resiliency and patriotism of the Chattanooga community, as we’ve adapted to safely gather and honor our veterans,” said Charles Alsobrook, Hamilton County VSO. “It is a tremendous honor to serve as military chairman of this committee, and I am sincerely thankful for the years upon years of hard work and dedication that all committee members have put forth. Thank you to everyone who has served in our armed forces and to those who participate in or attend the parade each year.”
- photo by David Cox

May 4, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 34 More Cases

May 4, 2021

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 751 New Cases

May 4, 2021

Say Yes! COVD Test Chattanooga Program Offers Free, Rapid, Self-Administered Tests To Hamilton County Residents To Reduce COVID-19 Spread


Hamilton County had 34 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,306. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,604. There are 751 new cases, as that total reaches 882,764 ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department today launched the Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides households within Chattanooga and throughout Hamilton County with access ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 34 More Cases

Hamilton County had 34 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,306. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,266, which is 98 percent, and there are 590 active cases. There are 57 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 751 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,604. There are 751 new cases, as that total reaches 882,764 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,798, which is an increase of 94 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,676 cases, up 11; ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Sports

Jason Wheeler Of Harrison Takes 2nd Place In Qualifying Group B At Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour

Favorite Fishing pro Zack Birge of Blanchard, Ok., boated 15 scorable bass Monday weighing 25 pounds, 2 ounces to win the two-day Qualifying Group B round at the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Berkley Stage Two at Lake Travis Presented by Mercury event in Austin, Texas. Day 1 leader, Academy pro Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, caught a two-day total of 18 bass weighing 58-3 to end ... (click for more)

McLemore Makes Golf Week Magazine's Top 10 Courses By State

The Course at McLemore tied with Reynolds Lake Oconee as the fourth best course to play in the state of Georgia in a list provided by Golf Week magazine. The list provided the top 10 courses to play in each state. The listing also makes McLemore the highest rated course for the state north of Atlanta. With McLemore entering its second full year of operations and first season ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors