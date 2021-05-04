18-Year-Old Woman Involved In April 25 Crash On I-24 Dies

An 18-year-old woman who had critical injuries from a single-vehicle accident April 25 on Interstate 24 has died.

Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 17280 I-24 EB around 5:40 a.m. on April 25.

Police said the woman was driving a Ford vehicle and traveling east on I-24 when for unknown reasons the vehicle made contact with the guardrail on the left side of the interstate. The contact with the guardrail caused her to lose control and the vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic to the right, ultimately leaving the roadway and striking a tree.



Hamilton County EMS responded and transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Investigators were notified this weekend that she had succumbed to her injuries.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.