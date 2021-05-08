 Sunday, May 9, 2021 Weather

Michael L. Thomas, 55, Dies In Accident On Chickamauga Lake Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Michael L. Thomas, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene and a second boater was able to swim to shore when a 14-foot, flat-bottom johnboat sank on Chickamauga Lake on Saturday afternoon. 

 

TWRA officers were dispatched around 1:20 p.m.

to the Cottonport Marina area.

 

The two men were in a johnboat that sank in six feet of water in Johns Slough, just south of the Cottonport Marina. A nearby angler heard the commotion and went to assist. Meigs County, TWRA and several good Samaritans assisted with recovery of the deceased.

 

It is unknown why the boat sank at this time. The incident remains under investigation. The deceased was not wearing a life jacket.

 


May 9, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 8, 2021

Man Seriously Injured In Shooting At Cheddar's Restaurant Parking Lot

May 8, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 33 More Cases


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, BARRY MALONE 2004 EAST 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) --- BATES, RODNEY 2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ... (click for more)

Man Seriously Injured In Shooting At Cheddar's Restaurant Parking Lot

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the parking lot at Cheddar's Restaurant on Gunbarrel Road on Saturday. Chattanooga Police said the victim and the shooter knew each other, and the victim is expected to live. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. (click for more)

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

The best giggle came this week when Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher – feeling his oats -- told a bunch of Aggie boosters he promised he would beat Nick Saban while Nick was still coaching football at Alabama. The media wags could hardly wait for Saban’s reaction and his calm two-word reply was so classic it is still being chiseled in granite somewhere: “In golf?” This ... (click for more)

Lookouts Back On Track With 6-4 Victory Saturday

The Chattanooga Lookouts got back on the winning track Saturday night at AT&T Field. Facing the Rocket City Trash Pandas in game five of a six-game series, the Lookouts snapped a two-game losing streak with the 6-4 victory, the good guys now 3-2 for the young season. The series concludes on Sunday at 2:15 before the Lookouts go to Montgomery and Mississippi for their first ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally But Lose Thriller to Trash Pandas

here. here.Mike Trout may be the best player in baseball, but the Lookouts 2,550 fans probably left AT&T field believing the best player of his generation might soon have competition in centerfield. The Trash Panda’s Orlando Martinez looked like 2001 Barry Bonds reincarnated against Chattanooga and sent three towering shots over the rightfield wall in a game that also featured ... (click for more)


