Health Department Announces Vaccination Events

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage for new events added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer questions at 423-209-8383.
Vaccination Events
Tennessee Riverpark
4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tn.
37402
•
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
•
Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sequoyah Health Center
9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379
•
Tuesday & Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Super Carniceria Loa
400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, Tn. 37421
•
Friday, June 4 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Riverfront Nights
Ross's Landing, 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402
•
Saturday, June 5 7-8:30 p.m.
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.