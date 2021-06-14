Man With No Driver's License Tries To Run After Hitting Lot Pole On Amnicola Highway

Law enforcement noticed a vehicle driving toward them on Bonny Oaks Drive with a headlight out on Sunday, and then the vehicle turned down Vinewood Street. Police said they tried to catch up the car and it started to turn around after reaching a dead end. Police said they turned on their blue lights to initiate a traffic stop. The man in the car looked at police and then drove away. Police said the man’s vehicle almost hit the police car.

Police said the driver, identified as 32-year-old Frank Lovingood, drove through the grass at the Battery Heights apartments, and then led the police on a car chase down Campbell Street and then on Wilder. Police said Lovingood ran through the red light on Dodson Avenue and then took a left on Wood Street.

Wood eventually made his way to Amnicola Highway, where police said he lost his front driver’s side tire and was driving on a rim. Police said he stopped right before hitting a light pole on Amnicola, and got out of the car and began to run away. Police said Lovingood ran into the bushes and was ordered at taser-point to get out of the bushes.

Police said they took him into custody after this. Police said Lovingood told them he ran because he did not have a driver's license. He is charged with reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, light law violation, and other driving-related offenses.