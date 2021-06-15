There Will Be No County Fair This Year

The Hamilton County Fair will be postponed until fall, 2022 "in the interest of our visitors, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors and community," county officials said Tuesday.

Officials said, "The limited availability of vendors, volunteers, and public sanitation and safety equipment, coupled with vendors’ ongoing concerns for public health, have forced us to make this difficult decision.

"Without the resources upon which we normally rely, we simply could not create the family focused atmosphere for the Hamilton County Fair that citizens have come to expect.

"We look forward to the return of our community celebration to promote the traditions and heritage of Hamilton County in 2022."