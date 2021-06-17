1 Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash Early Thursday Morning At Hixson Pike And Thrasher Pike

One person died in a crash involving two vehicles on Hixson Pike early Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Hixson Pike and Thrasher Pike intersection for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles.

There has been one confirmed fatality.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.