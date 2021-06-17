 Thursday, June 17, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

1 Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash Early Thursday Morning At Hixson Pike And Thrasher Pike

Thursday, June 17, 2021

One person died in a crash involving two vehicles on Hixson Pike early Thursday morning.

 

At approximately 6:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Hixson Pike and Thrasher Pike intersection for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

 

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles.

There has been one confirmed fatality. 

 

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.

 

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.


Tunnel To East Ridge Closed For Cleaning Thursday 8 PM To Friday 6 AM

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 10 New Cases


The contractor will be closing the Bachman Tunnels in East Ridge to clean the tunnels today (Thursday) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday. There will be a signed detour for the traveling public ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Hamilton County had 10 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,348. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county. It is reported ... (click for more)



Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response (2)

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Birds Are Racist?

There are growing signs the ‘woke’ culture is awakening more and more conservatives to its outlandish agenda but now comes a sign from the liberal bastion of journalism the Apocalypse may well be upon us. About two weeks ago the Post printed an extensive report under the headline, “The Racist Legacy Many Birds Carry.” I kid you not. As one hysterical Twitter user quickly cited, ... (click for more)

Vol Fans Invited To College World Series Watch Party Sunday At Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia. Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other ... (click for more)

Vols’ Johnson Claims Choo Choo Title

As he walked off the final hole at Council Fire Golf Club Wednesday afternoon, unaware that he had an insurmountable lead to win the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, Tyler Johnson was suddenly caught off guard by an impromptu recognition of his victory. Tournament director Chris Schmidt asked a member of his staff to blast a loud rendition of “Rocky Top” from nearby speakers, ... (click for more)


