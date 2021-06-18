20-Year-Old Man Arrives At Hospital With Gunshot Wound Early Friday Morning
Friday, June 18, 2021
A 20-year-old man arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.
Chattanooga Police were notified by the hospital at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday morning.
Officers located and confirmed the man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but were unable to determine where the shooting occurred or locate a crime scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.