20-Year-Old Man Arrives At Hospital With Gunshot Wound Early Friday Morning

A 20-year-old man arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.Chattanooga Police were notified by the hospital at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday morning.Officers located and confirmed the man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but were unable to determine where the shooting occurred or locate a crime scene.Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.You can remain anonymous.