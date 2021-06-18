Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 16 More Cases; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 16 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,364.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,721, which is 99 percent, and there are 137 active cases.

There are 20 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are four Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,027 on Friday with 84 new cases. There have been three more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,516, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 251 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 22 fewer than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.116 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 851,564, which is 98 percent.



Bledsoe County: 2,214 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,290 cases; 152 deaths



Grundy County: 1,801 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,230 cases; 48 deaths



Meigs County: 1,428 cases, up 2; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,112 cases, up 2; 23 deaths



Rhea County: 4,393 cases, down 2; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,751 cases, up 2; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,977 cases, up 21; 644 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 90,485 cases, up 21; 948 deaths, down 8



Shelby County: 98,401 cases, up 97; 1,669 deaths, up 1