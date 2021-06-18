 Saturday, June 19, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 16 More Cases; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths

Friday, June 18, 2021

Hamilton County had 16 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,364.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 506 in the county. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,721, which is 99 percent, and there are 137 active cases. 

There are 20 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are four Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,027 on Friday with 84 new cases. There have been three more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,516, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 251 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 22 fewer than on Thursday. Testing numbers are above 8.116 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 851,564, which is 98 percent.

Bledsoe County:  2,214 cases, up 2; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,290 cases; 152 deaths

Grundy County: 1,801 cases; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,230 cases; 48 deaths

Meigs County: 1,428 cases, up 2; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,112 cases, up 2; 23 deaths

Rhea County: 4,393 cases, down 2; 82 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,751 cases, up 2; 29 deaths

Knox County: 51,977 cases, up 21; 644 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 90,485 cases, up 21; 948 deaths, down 8

Shelby County: 98,401 cases, up 97; 1,669 deaths, up 1


June 18, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 18, 2021

Health Department No Longer Making Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccine; Gives Guidance For Lost Vaccination Record Cards And Upcoming Vaccination Schedule

June 18, 2021

Collegedale Police Save Overdose Victim


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is no longer making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals may drive up to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site during operating hours to ... (click for more)

Collegedale police responded to the Integra Hills apartment complex on Thursday after receiving reports of an unconscious person. When they arrived at the residence, the officers discovered that ... (click for more)



The Hamilton County Health Department is no longer making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals may drive up to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site during operating hours to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine. "We want to make this process as easy as possible so that we can eliminate barriers to getting vaccinated," says Health Department Administrator

Opinion

Senator Blackburn: Open Border Policies Will Bring Chaos To Tennessee Communities

The Democrats' promises of free healthcare, education, and citizenship have thrust our southern border into chaos. Even after illegal crossings reached their highest rate in two decades, border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris still refuses to visit the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration's deliberate inaction on this surge in illegal entry has turned every state into

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Mississippi's Lee Sanderlin finished dead-last in his fantasy football pool with his buddies and, per the rules, had to spent 24 straight hours inside a neighborhood Waffle House to discipline his mind for the 2021 season. However, there was a proviso – for every waffle that Lee ate an hour would be deducted from the 24-hours at the restaurant. He ate two waffles when he got

Sports

UT Baseball Coach Vitello Named National Coach Of Year By NCBWA

T. 03 Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been named the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Mike Martin National Coach of the Year, the organization announced on Friday. Coach Vitello becomes just the second head coach in program history to earn National Coach of the Year honors, joining legendary Vols' skipper Rod Delmonico, who was named

Vol Fans Invited To College World Series Watch Party Sunday At Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team's College World Series berth by hosting a "Big Orange Watch Party" Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers' opening game against Virginia. Admission is free for all fans. The stadium's front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other


