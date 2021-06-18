Collegedale Police Save Overdose Victim

 Friday, June 18, 2021 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Friday, June 18, 2021

Collegedale police responded to the Integra Hills apartment complex on Thursday after receiving reports of an unconscious person. When they arrived at the residence, the officers discovered that the victim had overdosed on opiates. She wasn’t breathing and no pulse could be found.

The officers immediately began CPR and administered NARCAN to the victim.

Collegedale officers are equipped with a NARCAN nasal spray, which is an FDA approved 
treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose victims. The nasal spray was developed 
specifically for first responders and caregivers. 

After administering lifesaving procedures the victim’s heart began beating again and her 
breathing was restored. Hamilton County EMS transported her to a nearby emergency room 
where she was treated and released.

Officials said, "The three Collegedale officers that worked feverishly to save this young woman’s life have been nominated to receive the American Police Hall of Fame’s Lifesaving Award.

"If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse please call the Substance Abuse 
and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. The call 
is confidential, free and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They can provide referrals to 
local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations that can help 
provide support when you need it most."


