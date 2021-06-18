Collegedale Police Save Overdose Victim

Collegedale police responded to the Integra Hills apartment complex on Thursday after receiving reports of an unconscious person. When they arrived at the residence, the officers discovered that the victim had overdosed on opiates. She wasn’t breathing and no pulse could be found.
The officers immediately began CPR and administered NARCAN to the victim.
Collegedale officers are equipped with a NARCAN nasal spray, which is an FDA approved
treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose victims. The nasal spray was developed
specifically for first responders and caregivers.
After administering lifesaving procedures the victim’s heart began beating again and her
breathing was restored. Hamilton County EMS transported her to a nearby emergency room
where she was treated and released.
Officials said, "The three Collegedale officers that worked feverishly to save this young woman’s life have been nominated to receive the American Police Hall of Fame’s Lifesaving Award.
"If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse please call the Substance Abuse
and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. The call
is confidential, free and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They can provide referrals to
local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations that can help
provide support when you need it most."