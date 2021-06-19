Man With Felony Record Gets 58-Month Federal Prison Sentence After Being Found With A Gun And Drugs At Cleveland Motel

A man with a felony record has been given a 58-month federal prison sentence after being found with a gun and drugs at a Cleveland motel.

Daniel Ray Stinnett appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Police responded to the Whitewater Lodge on Sept. 13, 2019. Stinnett and a female were in the parking lot. The female said she had spent the night there.

The female showed officers text messages in which Stinnett talked about having a gun he wanted to sell.

Stinnett will be on supervised release for three years after finishing his prison term.