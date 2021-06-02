 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 69.0°F   overcast   Overcast

County Commission Unable To Replace Chester Bankston; No Candidate Gets Majority 5 Votes

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The Hamilton County Commission was unable to replace a former Commissioner after no candidate received the necessary five votes on Wednesday morning. The Commission continued the process of replacing former Commissioner Chester Bankston, who recently left for Florida’s sunny skies. Chairman Chip Baker said several applied, and more would be able to recommend candidates.

 

“We received responses from eight individuals,” said Chairman Baker, who noted that people in the audience could also come up to nominate candidates.

None did though.

 

Three Commissioners nominated three different candidates, and each candidate was given a chance to speak before the Commission voted on Mr. Bankston’s replacement. The first was Jeff Eversole, who cited his business experience.

 

“I’ve spent 25 years in the business sector of it, and helped manage almost a billion dollar business. I didn’t plan on doing this, but I’ll always tell you what’s on my mind, do what is right, and take care of the people around me. East Hamilton county needs someone who isn’t just thinking about what is happening currently, but where we are going. Not just ten years down the road, but 15 years down the road.”

 

The next candidate was Shannon Stevenson, who also cited her understanding of finances as a strong point on her resume.

 

“It was no lighthearted decision to throw my name in the hat. I’m very proud of the community I serve,” Ms. Stevenson said. “I feel what I have to offer is going to benefit both you and our community. I understand finances, and the budget is one of the largest parts of your job. I would be more than ecstatic to have your vote today, but no matter what you do, please do the best for my district.”

 

The last candidate was Dean Moorhouse, who has ties to the Hamilton County Pachyderm club.

 

“I learned a lot about you, and hopefully you learned about me as well. In a few minutes, you’re going to make a big decision about District 9. Unlike those gentlemen (who served before me), I have no desire to seek a higher office. I pledge to the residents of District 9 that I will not seek a higher office.”

 

“in 2016-17, I had the privilege of serving on a planning committee for the development of Ooltewah, Apison, and Collegedale. Ooltewah is the crown jewel, but not every part of Ooltewah has been fortunate. I have a plan and I think the HWY 58 area is ripe for development. WE have infrastructure and miles of waterways. I have reached out to people within the community, and they’re willing to take a look at it.”

 

On the first vote, Commissioners Boyd, Fairbanks, and Smedley voted for Moorhouse, Commissioners Geter, Mackey, and Sharpe voted for Stevenson, and Commissioners Baker and Martin voted for Eversole. Because Eversole only received two votes, he was eliminated from the second round of voting.

 

Upon the second vote, Commissioners Boyd, Fairbanks, Smedley and Baker all voted for Moorhouse, while Commissioners Geter, Mackey, and Sharpe voted for Stevenson. Commissioner Greg Martin passed twice, which meant neither candidate received the needed five votes to be appointed as Commissioner.

 

“We had no majority,” Chairman Baker said. “We’re going to go ahead with this process, and since we’re at an impasse, we’ll move this to our next scheduled meeting. We’ll take it up next week in our recessed meeting.” 



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Arrest Made In Cleveland Drug Overdose Death From Last Aug. 24

Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump


