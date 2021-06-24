Police Blotter: Man Disgruntled About Mapco Towing; RV Found In Driveway But It Did Not Stay

An employee of Mapco, 7701 Lee Hwy., told police she arrived at work that morning and observed an unknown and unoccupied vehicle parked within three feet of the store entrance. The facility had the vehicle towed and, when the alleged owner arrived, he became belligerent. The vehicle's owner told the clerk the vehicle had broken down. The clerk told the man there was no note on the vehicle with any type of information as to why it was there and no contact info, and therefore it was towed. The disgruntled man left the area prior to police arrival. The employee requested the man be trespassed if he returned.



An anonymous caller reported suspicious activity at 5120 Highway 153. Police spoke with a man who said he was looking for a hotel to stay in for the night. The man was run for warrants, with negative results. Police did not observe the man break any laws and the caller was a passer by who did not wish to see officers.



A man on Outlook Lane told police his Infiniti QX50 was stolen out of his driveway with the key inside of it. Before police could get the report finished, the vehicle was recovered abandoned at 3631 6th Ave. Police spoke with the vehicle owner by telephone and he requested Doug Yates tow his vehicle.



A man on Ozark Road called police about a suspicious vehicle at his address. Police found a white Honda Accord (TN) that was stolen earlier in the day. There was new damage to the drivers' side of the vehicle and the owner said it would cost around $6,000 to fix. A bag was found in the vehicle with phone cords and cards inside of it. The bag was turned into Property. Police notified the owners, who came and picked up the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.



An employee of Advance Auto Parts, 4103 Rossville Blvd., told police that upon arrival at work this morning, he found someone had stolen the TN tag off of a company-owned 2020 Nissan Kick.



The manager at Home 2 Suites, 2330 Center St., gave police a capped syringe (unknown substance/residue) that was found on the sidewalk outside the business. The syringe was taken to CPD Property Division.



Police responded to a vehicle collision at 900 Airport Road. There were no injuries and the owners of the two vehicles called for their own tow trucks. The driver of vehicle 1 (a pickup truck) said he had just pulled onto the road and when he started driving, his windows "condensated," so he turned the defroster and the wipers on, and he couldn't see the car in front of him. He said that was when he rear ended the other vehicle. The driver of vehicle 2 (a sedan) said that the vehicle behind him rear ended him. The driver of the sedan did not have a license or insurance. Police cited him for both violations.



The owner of the Scenic City Heating and Air Co., 6135 Airways Blvd., told police that overnight they had two unlocked vehicles broken into. He said that one of the trucks had the following list of items stolen: YELLOW JACKET 15660 Pulls Bc-60 Straight Heavy Duty Charging Vacuum Hose, 3/8" Diameter, MIDWEST Aviation Snip Set Left and Right Cut Offset Tin Cutting Shears with Forged Blade & KUSH'N-POWER Comfort Grips - MWT-6510C, Malco M14A 14 in. Straight Cut Aluminum Snip, IRWIN Hammer, Bostitch T6-8OC2 7/16 in. Crown 9/16 in. PowerCrown Heavy-Duty Tacker Stapler, Klein Tools 86520 5 Blade Crimper, Malco S2R Hand Seamer, Kobalt 16 IN OPEN TOOL TOTE, DEWALT DG5650 31-Pocket Professional Carpenter's Pro-combo Apron Tool Belt, DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, ZoomLock 5 Jaw Klauke Crimping Tool Kit, Robinair 45111 R134a Brass Manifold Hose Kit, Fieldpiece SM380V SMAN manifolds, YELLOW JACKET 93600 Bullet Single Phase Vacuum Pump, and a Robinair (RG3 Portable Refrigerant Recovery Machine. He said that the van (CP64800) had been stolen from the lot, but on the way in this morning they located it at a school and the keys were in it, so they drove it back. There were no cameras or suspect information.



Police responded to an improperly parked auto at 500 N. Hawthorne St. The officer found a gray 2013 Toyota Prius parked on the side of the road that was about 10 feet from the stop sign. The officer wrote a parking ticket and placed a notice on the window to move the car.



Officers responded to a vehicle fire fully engulfed at the 9.8 Interstate 75 (S). The owner/driver said the vehicle cut off and started smoking. He said he pulled off and vehicle was on fire. Reliable Towing towed the vehicle to their yard. There were no reported injuries in this incident.



An employee at The Mill, 1601 Gulf St., told police that when she arrived to work she noticed graffiti on the side of the building. Police observed the graffiti, which was purple paint saying "Dawson loves Brandy." The employee had no suspect information and wanted to be added to the watch list.



A man on Williams Road told police he last saw his vehicle around 11 p.m. the night before and it was left unlocked. He said the vehicle stayed there overnight and at 9 a.m. that morning he said his housekeeper noticed his car door was open. He then discovered that the inside of the vehicle had been rifled through, but nothing was taken as far as he can tell.



A person told police that while traveling south on Interstate 75 (at 15 mile marker), a white minivan was tailgating them and driving all over the road. He said the minivan was driven by an unknown black male and the activity continued as they exited at Shallowford Road. He said the man kept swerving in an attempt to run them off the road. He also said the man was flipping them off and reaching across the seat, however they never saw any weapons. He said he exited at Shallowford Road and put some cars between him and the man, and then turned onto Lee Highway and lost the man, whom he does not know. There was no tag information.



Police were notified of a trespasser at the Exxon, at 2304 Shallowford Village Dr., and the Waffle House, 7047 Amin Dr. Police confronted a man who has been trespassed from both these properties multiple times, due to his continued disorders with management and with customers. The man continues to come on the properties, disregarding all warnings and orders given by police.



A woman told police that she left her 2011 Chevrolet at Cortez Repair, 5907 Lee Hwy., in early December 2020, and when she picked her vehicle up in May, the license plate was no longer on her vehicle.



An anonymous caller from the Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 2411 Market St., wanted to turn in a found cell phone. The phone was taken by police and logged into Property.



A woman on Bennett Avenue told police that a security officer for the Girls Preparatory School was outside her residence, possibly taping her. Police told the woman that they would speak with the school to find out who the security officer is and would speak with him about the incident.



A man on 14th Avenue told police that two of the tires on his van were flattened during the night. He said he parks his van on the road and he found the tires were damaged that morning. When he made the discovery, he said he contacted his neighbor, who had possible video footage. The neighbor said he was able to see movement around 4 a.m. that morning, and he believes that this is when the vandalism occurred. The extent of the video is unknown, as the neighbor was not home and will have to retrieve the footage at a later date.



A suspicious person was reported at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 5929 Hwy 153. Officers found a man sitting in a U-haul truck. The man said that he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument and she left with her cousin. He said he did not have a valid drivers license, so he was just waiting in the parking lot til his girlfriend came back. The man did have a warrant out of GA with no extradition.



Police responded to a disorder at the Mobil, 5210 Brainerd Road. A woman told police she came into the Mobile store upset and she had gotten a little rude with the clerk. She said she apologized, but the store manager wanted her to leave. The clerk who had called police also requested that the woman leave the store due to her behavior.

A woman on Char Mac Lane told police that when she came home there was an RV parked in her driveway and that her neighbor told her that two people parked it there and left. The RV had a note on the side of it saying they would "be back soon." About five minutes later two women arrived on scene and told police that the RV was dead. The two jumped the RV and left the scene.