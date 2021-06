Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, ANTONIO MARCELLOUS

5322 MEADOWBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ANDERSON, CALVIN DONTRELL

1018 HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BATEY, JEREMY MATTHEW

8711 QUAIL RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

CAGLE, AMANDA R

423 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CHAVEZ-JIMENEZ, ALEJANDRO

1839 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CRUZ-ZURITA, ANTONIO

1928 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

FIREY, DANIEL W

1217 TICONDEROGA CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GADDIS, GARAEK

5003 NEWPORT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

GAITHER, PIERRE LACEY

1717 WHITE OAK RD APT D3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR

3950 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HAHN, GAGE JOHN

6140 TUSCANY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HALL, CASEY ADAM

10247 BAINUN DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37362

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HARDEN, STANLEY WAYNE

11236 CANYON CIR SODDY DAISY,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS

888 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE

202 WALTON FERRY ROAD HENDERSVILLE, 37075

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, LISA ANN

7643 MAPLEHURST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CHILD NEGLECT

---

JAMES, MICHAEL GENE

6860 LEE HWY APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

JOHNSON, LATASHA DAWN

1618 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KELLEY, JAY ALEX

4614 DAYTON BLVD.





RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAYNE, NOLA MARIE1348 EAST VALLEY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR---LISTER, MEGAN LEANN1796 ANDOVER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB2207 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MATHEWS, ARA ARLANDRES805 MAGNOLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE3814 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MYLES, MAURICE DARRELL1271 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---OSBORNE, ASHLEY M2617 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374060000Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---POSTELL, GESLAR ANN1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PROVENS, CURESHA MICHELLE2509 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---REDDING, JA KOREY LARON3315 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---ROBINSON, JARED SHANE540 FIVE POINTS ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---ROGERS, THERESA PATRICIA173 JACKSON STREET TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RUTLEDGE, ALVIN THOMAS3392 Winter Ln Chattanooga, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RUTLEDGE, JOSEPH ALAN7617 WALNUT HILLS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHEPPARD, COLIN JUSTICE119 BLUEGRASS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SHVED, PAVEL I8470 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373638911Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---TURNER, BRUCE RODNEY3817 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---WALLACE, DENNIS LEEHOMELESS SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---YOUNG, DEAUNTA MARQUIS JOSEPH3892 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE