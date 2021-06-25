Trammell Pleads Guilty In 2017 Murder Of Desmond Clay

In a plea agreement entered Friday before Judge Don Poole in Hamilton County Criminal Court, Desmond Trammell pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Desmond Clay.

Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis said the homicide occurred on July 26, 2017. At 10:18 p.m. that day, the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot call. The victim, Desmond Clay, was located in a vehicle that had crashed into a business at 3399 Wilcox Blvd. and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A subsequent investigation by CPD led to the arrest of Desmond Trammell.

Judge Poole approved the plea agreement, which includes a 25-year prison term for Trammell.