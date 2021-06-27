Police Blotter: "Mimi" Is Suspect In Tire Slashing; Woman Doesn't Want Bicycle Belonging To Man With Long Blonde Hair

A woman on Grove Street said someone slashed the passenger side rear tire to her Ford Crown Victoria sometime during the night. Police saw the tire was flat with a small incision which appeared to have been caused by a sharp instrument. She said the suspect could be a female known as "Mimi" because they recently had a verbal disorder, but she is unsure.

* * *

Police investigated a suspicious man on Shallowford Road who was checking car doors. He was checked for warrants and none were found. He was released.

* * *

A man on Hickory Trace Circle said his 2013 Toyota Tacoma was stolen sometime during the night. The last time he saw the truck it was parked in his driveway around 2 a.m. He said the Tacoma is paid for and would not have been towed to his understanding. He said if the suspect was caught inside the vehicle that he wished to prosecute. At this time, the keys are with the vehicle and the man has not authorized anyone other than himself to drive the truck. The Tacoma was placed into NCIC.

* * *

A man on Snow Street said someone entered his unlocked 2013 Hyundai Accent and stole his checkbook and his fiancé's key fob for her 2007 Jeep Liberty.

* * *

Police found a stolen vehicle on Ziegler Street. The owner was notified via dispatch, recovered their vehicle, and it was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street said she got into a heated verbal argument with her boyfriend. She said he grabbed her Android cell phone and walked across the street to his mother's home. She wanted her phone back. Police spoke to the boyfriend who handed the phone over to police. He said he still had some clothes and an Xbox in the woman's apartment and wished to have them back. The man retrieved his clothes and Xbox without incident. The woman's Android cell phone was handed over to her.

* * *

A man on Hooker Road explained that he thinks his friend was in a verbal argument with his friend's wife. The man said he dropped his friend off at his wife's work so he could gather some personal items. The man then heard the husband and wife yelling as he drove away. Several minutes later the man contacted police to check on his friend and his wife. Police found the wife at her work and she explained that she was fine. She said she and her husband had a verbal argument about personal matters, but that she was fine and did not need police. Police did not observe anything out of the ordinary.

* * *

A woman on Hemphill Avenue said she saw a black SUV evidently lose control coming off of Montview and drove through her yard. She said the vehicle appeared to be a black Nissan SUV, but her video cameras did not pick up a license plate. The woman said the SUV missed her house by inches but damaged her flower bed and the metal edging around it. She said that she has the

materials to repair it so there will be no additional cost. When her husband gets home he will see if he can see a tag number for the vehicle on their video.

* * *

A woman on Douglas Street recently checked her bank account and found 23 transactions at a Chipotle Restaurant in California. She said she does not have a location for the eatery other than her account shows it to be in California. She listed the charges totaling $1,162.39. She says First Bank told her that they will have to do an investigation prior to reversing the charges. They told her that will take at least 10 days so she is out this amount of money.

* * *

Officers found a missing vehicle at 5952 Brainerd Road behind the CubeSmart. The car was unoccupied and without keys. The owner was notified and retrieved his vehicle.

* * *

Police were called to 2341 Shallowford Village Dr. where a man was in the business center on the computer and refused to leave. The man was not causing a problem other than refusing to leave and is not a guest of the facility. The man was asked to leave and decided it was in his best interest to leave immediately. Officers did not know the man had previously been trespassed from this location.

* * *

A woman on Ashford Drive checked her bank account and found that it is "way overdrawn." She said that morning 10 transactions totaling $837.28 all hit her bank. She contacted First Bank and they told her that the transactions were all in the United Kingdom with "Delivery Roo, LLC." She says that the bank is requiring a police report for them to start their investigation.

* * *

A man on Lee Highway said the tag was stolen from his white Nissan Altama.

* * *

A man on Riverfront Parkway said sometime during the night someone entered his 2014 Mazda 3 sport hatchback and tossed everything around in it. He said he doesn't leave anything of value in his vehicle and there was nothing taken. He requested security video footage from the HOA in hope that it might help to identify the suspect. He will call back should that video be of any help.

* * *

A woman on Belvoir Avenue told police a man with long blonde hair put a bicycle under her garage awning. She showed police a video of the man and said she just wanted the bike gone. The officer took the bike and as the officer was riding down the road, the man was at Starbucks. The officer gave him his bicycle and told him to not go back to that lady's home.