Police Blotter: Father, Son In Heated Argument Over How Hot It Was Outside; Man Sleeping In Parking Lot At Taco Bell Is Fine To Be There

A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that

everything was perfectly fine.

* * *

Police were called to Rainbow Circle to investigate a car in a ditch and found it was stolen. It was removed from NCIC and White's Auto Repair towed the vehicle.

* * *

An employee at High Point Antiques on Broad Street said a medium size man with brown hair in his 40's stole the city of Chattanooga trash can that belonged to the businesses. No other info is known on the man, as none of the workers had seen him before.

* * *

A store manager at 4850 Hwy. 58 said that she needed to turn in to police two counterfeit/replica bills. She turned over a replica $100 bill and a replica $10 bill. The woman did not know where the bills came from or which employee turned them in to the main office. The officer took them to the Property Division.

* * *

A man on Kellys Ferry Road told police that he rents the property out and they were behind on rent. He was also showing two men the property to possibly sell in the future. The man gave police permission to enter the house with him. When police entered, the woman renting the property began to yell at the police to leave. The property owner and the woman had a conversation and the woman did not allow the two men who were attempting to see the property to look inside the house. The man told police that he will call if he needs police again, but at this time police were no longer needed.

* * *

A man on Highland Avenue said two days ago someone stole his homemade grill from his backyard. He said a woman saw a gold/brown Ford F-150 truck in the back yard of his address two days ago. The woman said she did not see anyone taking the grill but did observe a brown/gold truck in the man's backyard. The man believes that a certain man who lives down the street stole the grill, due to the fact that he drives a gold/brown Ford F-150. Police knocked on the man's door but no one was home. An anonymous neighbor called the neighbor and handed the phone to police. The neighbor said he did not take the grill but did drive behind the man's address through an alley which runs behind it in search of scrap metal. At this time there is no proof to identify the suspect. The man was asked to call back should any additional information surface. He said the homemade grill is worth approximately $200.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road said someone damaged his car while it was parked. He said the damage is to the rear driver side corner in the form of a dent and the panel is coming off the car.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street said she had called police to stand by because she needed to retrieve her belongings from her cousin's apartment. While talking to the complainant, police learned that her cousin had just left the apartment. The woman agreed to come back tomorrow.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police someone had used his identity to get a loan with a company called Plain Green. He told the officer that the person got a loan for $1,800. The person then cashed the loan out at Debt Direct Management. The man said that he wasn't out any money, but wanted to make a report about someone using his identity.

* * *

An employee at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said someone ran out of the store with two Night Owl cameras worth a total of $800. Officers were given the tag on a Honda Element that the employee said was on the suspect's vehicle. The tag came back to a Ford Explorer. The employee said the same guy came into the store and stole other items on another day.

* * *

A woman called police to say a red Honda Civic had been following her around town all day. She provided dispatch with the tag on the vehicle which did not return to any vehicle. The woman said she would like to report the incident.

* * *

Police were called to Airport Road where a man said another man was on the bus possibly exposing himself. He said the man had to leave that bus and could get a ticket for another bus. No evidence or proof were provided. The man exited the bus and was issued a ticket for another bus.



* * *

A woman at work on Volkswagen Drive said she had parked her vehicle and, when she returned after work, she saw a slight scuff mark on the passenger's side front bumper where she believed her vehicle had been hit. There is no other information regarding the incident at this time.

* * *

An officer responded to an assist a citizen call at the Police Service Center/Hamilton County 911 Center where a man said he had asked multiple police for a ride to his cousin's house. The officer drove the man to his cousin's home on Mulberry Street.

* * *

A woman on Anderson Avenue said a neighbor had cut down a tree on their property line and it had almost fallen on her dogs in the back of her yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said that they did cut the tree down, but that it wasn't near the dogs. The officer saw the tree that fell and it was not near any animals in the woman's back yard. The woman just asked that the neighbors wait until she was home before they cut trees again.

* * *

A man was yelling at Taco Mamacita on North Market Street. Police arrived and asked the man to leave the property and he left.

* * *

A woman said she was driving on East 3rd Street when she noticed a silver Chevy Impala similar to her ex's was tailgating her. She said she pulled into the Speedway on E 3rd Street and believed it may have been her ex. She told the officer that when she stopped at the Speedway this car kept driving and left. She wanted this to be documented.

* * *

A man on Manor Road had been arguing with his boyfriend and wanted to leave. He couldn't drive or walk because he was drunk. But he refused to stay home because he was angry. After deciding whether he'd needed to go to jail for his safety or to a motel, he finally decided to stay home and go to sleep.

* * *

Police were asked to check on a man who was sleeping in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Lee Highway. The man said he was alright and was just resting. Taco Bell staff did not request for him to be removed from the property and allowed him to stay in the area.