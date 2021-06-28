 Monday, June 28, 2021 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Pinkston Plans To Use New State Law That Boosts Jail Time For Felons Who Commit Crimes Using Guns

Monday, June 28, 2021
Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said he plans to bolster the fight against gun violence by capitalizing on a new state law. He said the Tennessee Legislature passed a law that calls for increased jail time for felons who commit crimes while in possession of a firearm. It becomes effective on July 1.
 
Currently, a felon convicted of committing a crime while in possession of a firearm must serve 30 percent of his/her sentence.
The new law boosts that to 85 percent.

“This renewed effort, which begins on July 1st, is an extension of our TARGET initiative, which we started in 2016 to focus on gang and gun violence,” said DA Pinkston. “This will place a more detailed focus on guns, based on the new sentencing laws.” TARGET stands for Tactical All Region Gang Enforcement Team, which is a joint effort by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to cut gun violence and gang-related crime.
 
He said two members of his office will lead this effort: Assistant District Attorney Colin Campbell, who worked on similar initiatives with the Memphis District Attorney’s Office, and Investigator Ben Scott, who is a retired Resident Special Agent in Charge with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

DA Pinkston said those two individuals, and others in the DA’s office, will work closely with the newly expanded Gun Unit with the Chattanooga Police Department, and other local, state and federal agencies to investigate and prosecute these cases.
 
He said, “I truly believe that Chattanooga is a great place to live and work. However, this city does have a serious problem with gun violence and my office will do everything it can to use this new state law to make our city safer.”

Police Blotter: Father, Son In Heated Argument Over How Hot It Was Outside; Man Sleeping In Parking Lot At Taco Bell Is Fine To Be There

A father and son were arguing inside a storage facility on East Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man who said he and his son were arguing over how hot it was outside. He made clear that everything was perfectly fine. * * * Police were called to Rainbow Circle to investigate a car in a ditch and found it was stolen. It was removed from NCIC and White's Auto Repair towed ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI 2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE --- BELL, KEVIN THOMAS JOSEPH 3411 GRAMERCY LANE SPRINGHILL, 34609 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kevin Speigel - 'It's Surreal'

On Sunday the stark reality of the Miami condominium collapse began to sink in for Kevin Speigel. His vivacious wife is believed to be among the 140-plus persons who are unaccounted for after a 12-story building partially collapsed on Thursday. “This has been the worst day for me … At first it was all so surreal, like a bad dream that defies explanation, but the reality has ... (click for more)

Rocket City Earns Split After Hitting Five Home Runs

There were no late-inning comebacks for the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. They had a miracle rally on Friday when they overcame a 9-0 deficit to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas by a 10-9 final, but they weren’t able to pull it off in the final game of the six-game series when each team won three games. Rocket City hit two home runs in the first ... (click for more)

Red Wolves In Draw In Big Match Against Greenville Triumph

The third place Chattanooga Red Wolves welcomed second place Greenville Triumph for a high stake’s showdown at the Den in USL League 1. The Triumph escaped with one point, but the Red Wolves still have two games in hand and are only four points out of first as it ended in a draw. The Red Wolves walked out of the locker room in their all red kits and from the first whistle the ... (click for more)


