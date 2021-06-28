Hamilton County Has 5 In ICU From COVID, Lowest Number Since May 11, 2020

Hamilton County had nine new coronavirus cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 45,448.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,814, which is 99 percent, and there are 126 active cases.

There are 11 patients hospitalized and five in Intensive Care Units, which is the lowest number in ICU since May 11, 2020. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are three Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,883 on Monday with 92 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,557, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 210 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 14 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.177 million across the state.