Guilty Pleas Entered In 2 Chattanooga Murder Cases

Two homicide cases have been resolved in Hamilton County Criminal Court. Kevion Hubbard, Montrell Williams, and Sherquilla Hubbard all entered into plea agreements before Judge Don Poole on Thursday.

Assistant District Attorney Crystle Carrion told the court that Sherquilla Hubbard, Kevion Hubbard and Montrell Williams drove to the house of Kevin and Jatoni Crayton on Bradt Street on Aug.

24, 2018. Ms. Hubbard was the driver.

Sherquilla Hubbard got out of the car and got into a verbal altercation with the Crayton brothers. After a brief argument between the brothers and Sherquilla Hubbard, Kevion Hubbard and Montrell Williams got out of the vehicle and shot at the Crayton brothers.

Prosecutor Carrion said both brothers were hit. Jatoni Crayton survived; Kevin Crayton did not.

All three co-defendants got back in the car and fled the scene.