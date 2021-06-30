County Eyeing Various Uses For $16 Million McDonald Farm At Sale Creek

The Hamilton County Commissioners and the county mayor went over trails, wastewater treatment plants, and office buildings while they discussed the kinds of development the county could do at McDonald Farm once the property is bought.“We’ve come to an agreement with the McDonald family, and ask the commission to enter into negotiations to seal the deal on more than just the price of $16 million,” County Mayor Jim Coppinger said. “We think this is some of the future of Hamilton County, and this is something I think the county will be developing for a number of years.”He said the 2,100 acres can be used for mixed-use development, and it also adjoins the Cumberland Trail and may be used as a green space in parts.He also highlighted the ability to develop and create jobs in this area.“We need a good survey on the property, and I’d think the taxpayers would want a good survey since we’re spending $16 million of their dollars,” County Mayor Coppinger said. “I’m asking permission from the Commission to start that process immediately.”Commissioner Tim Boyd asked about the nature of the survey, and he was told that the survey the county is doing will be establishing boundaries and “will create a legal parcel that allows any exceptions to be noted and would allow us to move toward a clear title.” He said state law requires registered land surveyors to document this.Commissioner Sabrena Smedley asked how long it will take for companies to begin moving in and developing at the property. County Mayor Coppinger said infrastructure will need to be developed, and this includes increasing the size of water mains. He said it could take a few years to start development.“I want to thank the McDonald family for sitting with us and negotiating the property long before it was officially for sale,” County Mayor Coppinger said. “I think they’ve been very fair during this whole discussion.”County Mayor Coppinger said there will be community meetings throughout the process. He said there is probably “a lot of angst” about this purchase, and said the community will be able to give input.Commissioner Warren Mackey had questions about infrastructure, citing the need for a sewer plant. He said, “The EPA seemed to think we need a sewer plant, so when are we going to do it?”County Mayor Coppinger said the county is speaking with the city of Dayton, and said they are willing to handle the wastewater duties. He said the county will be paying Dayton. Commissioner Mackey was wary of another entity being in charge of those processes.“There are certain things you want to control, and you probably don’t want other agencies to be in control of your electricity and water,” Commissioner Mackey said. “You wouldn’t want Rhea County to handle our sewage, so I keep pushing to stop kicking that sewer plant further down the road, and preferably two of them. We will need two of them.”Commissioner Randy Fairbanks said he is excited about the property, and said there are no imminent plans to put a sewage plant at the McDonald farm. He echoed the mayor by saying that there will be meetings about what is going to happen at the property.“The best thing is to keep the public informed, so we’ll have some meetings to keep them informed,” Commissioner Fairbanks said. “Not all of this property can be used for industrial sites, and there will be opportunities for the public to have amenities and those sorts of things.”