Man, 30, Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash Near Intersection Of I-24 And I-75 Early Sunday Morning

A 30-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near the I-24/I-75 intersection early Sunday morning.
At approximately 4 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 185 I-24 eastbound.
A Chevy Impala was traveling east on I-24 approaching the I-24/I-75 split.
For unknown reasons, the Impala left the roadway and crashed into a large dirt mound. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.