 Monday, June 7, 2021 74.0°F   light rain fog/mist patches fog   Light Rain Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Breaking News


Man, 30, Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash Near Intersection Of I-24 And I-75 Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, June 6, 2021
A 30-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near the I-24/I-75 intersection early Sunday morning.
 
At approximately 4 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 185 I-24 eastbound.
 
A Chevy Impala was traveling east on I-24 approaching the I-24/I-75 split.
 
For unknown reasons, the Impala left the roadway and crashed into a large dirt mound. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

June 7, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For May 31 - June 6

June 7, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

June 7, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6: STYLES TONY EUGENE W/M 56 OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 OFFICER GILLELAND WARRANT CHASTAIN ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL 4015 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For May 31 - June 6

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6: STYLES TONY EUGENE W/M 56 OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 OFFICER GILLELAND WARRANT CHASTAIN MATTHEW ALAN W/M 33 RPD OFFICER GALYON FELONY ELUDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, POSS METH, POSS MARIJUANA CLAIRE STEWART DARRIN W/M 48 OFFICER BROOME WARRANT – FTA WHITE KYLE GARRETT W/M 33 ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blood Assurance Needs You - And Response

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manchin Defies His Party

I enjoy life too much to attempt to keep up with all of the hogwash in Washington. Too often it's Republicans versus Democrats instead of what’s truly best for the American people and I have no respect for any elected official who joins a gang instead of being true to himself. We elect individuals for their singular stance, yet both parties are vicious towards any “family member” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Set Off Home Run Fireworks In Sweeping 3 Regional Home Games Over The Weekend

For the fans who filled Lindsey Nelson Stadium to capacity this weekend, Tennessee put on quite a show of gratitude. The Vols staged impromptu fireworks displays throughout their NCAA baseball tournament regional. In this case, the raucous cheers and craning necks were inspired by the 10 home runs UT bashed over the three games. It was no coincidence that the homers ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Win Big In First Ever Home Match

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed North Alabama SC to the first ever women's Premier Soccer League match at the new CHI Memorial Stadium. As a thank you gift for showing up for the special occasion the Red Wolves sent NASC home with a 4-0 thumping. Before the match the question was whether the Red Wolves would score the first competitive goal in their new stadium. After ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors