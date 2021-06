Georgia Has 1 More Death From Coronavirus; 216 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,189.There are 216 new cases, as that total reaches 897,663 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 64,053, which is a decrease of six from Saturday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,859 cases, up 3; 65 deaths; 262 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 2,260 cases, up 2; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,249 cases, down 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,709 cases, down 1; 81 deaths; 293 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,958 cases, up 3; 231 deaths; 778 hospitalizations

Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine

Walker County Arrest Report For May 31 - June 6

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 31 - June 6: STYLES TONY EUGENE W/M 56 OFFICER HINCH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FVA MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 47 OFFICER GILLELAND WARRANT CHASTAIN ... (click for more)