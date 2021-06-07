Several COVID Vaccination Events Planned For This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering several Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.

The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer questions at 209-8383.

Vaccination Events



Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sequoyah Health Center

9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Birchwood Clinic

5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Wednesday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

The vaccination calendar is available in Spanish here.