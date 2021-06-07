Youth, 17, Man, 30, Shot In Separate Incidents In Chattanooga On Sunday

A youth, 17, and a man, 30, were shot in two separate incidents in Chattanooga on Sunday.

An incident at approximately 12:55 p.m. involved the shooting of the teen. Chattanooga Police responded to the 2500 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a youth suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators are currently following up on all investigative leads. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.Investigators are currently following up on all investigative leads.

The second incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Police were notified that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers located and confirmed that there was a man at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim advised that he was in the area of 4000 Chandler Ave. when he heard gunshots and fled. A short time later he discovered that he had been struck.

Officers were able to locate a crime scene and secured it. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.