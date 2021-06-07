Youth, 17, Man, 30, Shot In Separate Incidents In Chattanooga On Sunday

A youth, 17, and a man, 30, were shot in two separate incidents in Chattanooga on Sunday.
An incident at approximately 12:55 p.m. involved the shooting of the teen. Chattanooga Police responded to the 2500 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a youth suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Investigators are currently following up on all investigative leads.
The second incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Police were notified that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers located and confirmed that there was a man at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim advised that he was in the area of 4000 Chandler Ave. when he heard gunshots and fled. A short time later he discovered that he had been struck.
Officers were able to locate a crime scene and secured it. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.