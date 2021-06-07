Mayor Kelly Says There Will Be Nationwide Search For New Police Chief

 Monday, June 7, 2021 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Monday thanked Chief David Roddy "for his exemplary service to the Chattanooga Police Department and the city of Chattanooga, and congratulated him on his remarkable 26-year career." 

“As I said many times during the campaign, I am deeply grateful to Chief Roddy for his dedication to community policing, and for working with our neighbors to progress CPD toward an inclusive and effective department driven by best practices and a love for our city,” Mayor Kelly said.

“I was especially proud of his leadership last summer as he engaged in peaceful dialogue with residents attending protests every night, working to listen and to learn from our community. Moreover, as chief he has invested in innovative solutions and community engagement to reduce crime, clear cases and protect our residents.”

Mayor Kelly immediately announced a nationwide search for Chief Roddy’s replacement, during which time Chief of Staff Eric Tucker will serve as interim chief. The advisory committee will include community leaders who will help guide the search and ensure the city’s next chief has a demonstrated commitment to civil rights, equity and best practices. The city will engage the International Association of Chiefs of Police to ensure a robust and effective process to find the best candidate for the job.

“While I’m sad to see him go, I appreciate his willingness to help us continue the work that he started,” Mayor Kelly said. “The ideal candidate will have strong qualifications and will have a track record of setting departmental culture and policies to drive equitable policing in our community. I am committed to finding the best person for the job, and I’m grateful to CPD’s current Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief Tucker for stepping into this interim role as we work to define the next chapter of public safety in Chattanooga.”

Mayor Kelly’s administration noted that announcements regarding the composition and selection of the community-led advisory committee would follow in the coming weeks. The national search process will also include an opportunity for local candidates, including current CPD officers, to apply for the position.


June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine

A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go by. At this point, a gray VW SUV started to honk at them. The woman said her father could not move because the fire and police were coming through. He threw up his hands inside the car, telling ... (click for more)

Raines Leads Police On High-Speed Chase That Ends With P.I.T. Maneuver

Police responded to a disorder on Sunday, and while en route dispatch advised the suspect had left the scene and was driving toward Retro Hughes Road in a white SUV. Police said that while on Back Valley Road, a white SUV with no tag drove past them. Police turned their car around and turned their flashing lights on. Police said the vehicle did not stop even after law enforcement ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blood Assurance Needs You - And Response

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manchin Defies His Party

I enjoy life too much to attempt to keep up with all of the hogwash in Washington. Too often it's Republicans versus Democrats instead of what’s truly best for the American people and I have no respect for any elected official who joins a gang instead of being true to himself. We elect individuals for their singular stance, yet both parties are vicious towards any “family member” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Set Off Home Run Fireworks In Sweeping 3 Regional Home Games Over The Weekend

For the fans who filled Lindsey Nelson Stadium to capacity this weekend, Tennessee put on quite a show of gratitude. The Vols staged impromptu fireworks displays throughout their NCAA baseball tournament regional. In this case, the raucous cheers and craning necks were inspired by the 10 home runs UT bashed over the three games. It was no coincidence that the homers ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Win Big In First Ever Home Match

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed North Alabama SC to the first ever women's Premier Soccer League match at the new CHI Memorial Stadium. As a thank you gift for showing up for the special occasion the Red Wolves sent NASC home with a 4-0 thumping. Before the match the question was whether the Red Wolves would score the first competitive goal in their new stadium. After ... (click for more)


