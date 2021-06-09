Man, 25, Shot On Chandler Avenue On Tuesday Afternoon

A man, 25, was shot on Chandler Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 2:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers located a man at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim advised that he was in the area of 3800 Chandler Ave when he was shot by an unknown suspect(s).
Officers were not able to locate a crime scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.