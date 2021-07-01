Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 13 New Cases; Tennessee Has 193 New Cases

Hamilton County had 13 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,495.



There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 508 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,857, which is 99 percent, and there are 130 active cases.



There are 14 patients hospitalized and five in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There is one Hamilton County inpatient.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 867,157 on Thursday with 193 new cases. There number of deaths from the virus was six on Thursday, for a total of 12,568, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 205 people hospitalized from the virus, which is eight fewer than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.196 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 852,622, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,220 cases, up 3; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,299 cases, up 6; 154 deaths



Grundy County: 1,804 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,267 cases, up 4; 49 deaths



Meigs County: 1,429 cases; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,112 cases, down 1; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,386 cases, up 1; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,761 cases, up 3; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,157 cases, up 18; 649 deaths



Davidson County: 90,363 cases, down 11; 951 deaths



Shelby County: 98,730 cases, up 46; 1,680 deaths