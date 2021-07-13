2 Shot While Riding In Brainerd On Sunday Night

Chattanooga Police said two males, ages 20 and 16, were shot while driving in Brainerd on Sunday night.
The victims said the shots came from another car.
At approximately 9:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of North Parkdale Avenue on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crime Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Police said, "Investigators learned that the victims were in a vehicle when an unknown suspect from another vehicle began shooting at them, striking both victims."
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.