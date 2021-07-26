Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"

An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave."

Tyler Michael Benson, 32, is also charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated assault, patronizing prostitution and possession of legend drugs without a prescription.

The woman said he held her captive for an 18-hour period in the incident on Torbett Lane last Tuesday.

She claimed that he drugged her and violently raped her repeatedly until she was finally able to get away.

A mail carrier spotted her leaving the residence, and he took her to a nearby church where she called the Sheriff's Office.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was found to have suffered numerous physical injuries, an affidavit says.

Detectives said they were able to corroborate details of the women's version of the events after getting a search warrant and entering the Benson residence.