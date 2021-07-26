 Monday, July 26, 2021 79.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"

Monday, July 26, 2021
Tyler Michael Benson
Tyler Michael Benson

 An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave."

Tyler Michael Benson, 32,  is also charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated assault, patronizing prostitution and possession of legend drugs without a prescription.

The woman said he held her captive for an 18-hour period in the incident on Torbett Lane last Tuesday.

She claimed that he drugged her and violently raped her repeatedly until she was finally able to get away.

A mail carrier spotted her leaving the residence, and he took her to a nearby church where she called the Sheriff's Office.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was found to have suffered numerous physical injuries, an affidavit says.

Detectives said they were able to corroborate details of the women's version of the events after getting a search warrant and entering the Benson residence. 


Candidates Begin Warmup Toward 2022 Election

Candidates are beginning warming up for the 2022 elections. The earliest date a candidate can pick up paperwork to run for the 2022 elections is Dec. 20, and that is only the candidates for the May 3 primary. There are some who have appointed treasurers so they can start accepting contributions in anticipation of the primary. County Mayor Jim Coppinger said in a June 30 ... (click for more)

Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"

An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." Tyler Michael Benson, 32, is also charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated assault, patronizing prostitution and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. ... (click for more)

Opinion

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Matter Of Time

I sensed “something evil this way comes” when, in the middle of my “Morning Readings” on Sunday I went to the Orlando Sentinel’s website to peer in on the recent surge of COVID-19 virus. There is a new Delta variant that has just hit Florida and I wondered how bad it was. Apparently those who are vaccinated have a good resistance but for those who are not, it is pretty scary. ... (click for more)

Sports

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)

UTC Picked To Win SoCon Football Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs are 7-time Southern Conference Champs. The league coaches and media association agree that an eighth is on the horizon though the local ball coach proceeds with caution. “Last time I checked,” Coach Rusty Wright started. “They don’t give out trophies in July. We are excited about this team. It has the potential to be special, but there’s a lot of work ... (click for more)


