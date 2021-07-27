Councilman Gary Crews Running For Re-Election To Dalton City Council

Dalton Councilman Gary Crews officially announced his campaign to run for re-election to City Council.

He said, “We have accomplished so much, but I am not done. I want to see these projects we have set in motion complete. Over the last 11 years we have accomplished a lot but there are few more things I want to complete.

“I believe my experience on the council and being the most senior member uniquely qualifies me and I want to continue the success we’ve had so far. In the last 11 years we have accomplished; recreational facility improvements that include; building an aquatics center, cart path improvements, updating soccer fields at our recreational centers. We’ve cut city taxes, made local government more efficient all while making infrastructure improvements to our storm water issues.”

Mr. Crews said he plans to run a strong team approach to this year’s campaign. He will take the same approach that he has while he’s been on the city council which is to build coalitions and work together to get much accomplished. Being on the council means you have to work together and build consensus around your ideas.”

Recently, Councilman Crews spearheaded an effort to have 5,000 masks donated to the community. “That was a team effort and together the City Council has worked together to battle this pandemic.”

He announced his goals for the next four4 years.

1. Continued updates and improvements at Recreational complexes.

2. Complete the Aquatics center.

3. Continue storm water infrastructure improvements

4. Revitalization efforts to the Rocky Face & Walnut avenue Corridor

5. Work to continue development on the east side and TAD districts.

Councilman Crews said, “I believe these goals are bold steps but together we can get them done and set Dalton up for a future of success.”

Mr. Crews joined the Dalton City Council in May 2010 to run for the unexpired term of Charlie Bethel. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2017. He has served as manager at Mednow, a local family practice, for 20 years. For more than a decade he has worked in real estate as a local realtor. Recently he formed his own small business that specializes in golf mats and vintage

He is the husband of Kim Gardiner Crews, and they will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in October. They have two children, John and Kara.

