Councilman Gary Crews Running For Re-Election To Dalton City Council

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Dalton Councilman Gary Crews officially announced his campaign to run for re-election to City Council.

He said, “We have accomplished so much, but I am not done. I want to see these projects we have set in motion complete. Over the last 11 years we have accomplished a lot but there are few more things I want to complete.

“I believe my experience on the council and being the most senior member uniquely qualifies me and I want to continue the success we’ve had so far. In the last 11 years we have accomplished; recreational facility improvements that include; building an aquatics center, cart path improvements, updating soccer fields at our recreational centers. We’ve cut city taxes, made local government more efficient all while making infrastructure improvements to our storm water issues.”

Mr. Crews said he plans to run a strong team approach to this year’s campaign. He will take the same approach that he has while he’s been on the city council which is to build coalitions and work together to get much accomplished. Being on the council means you have to work together and build consensus around your ideas.”

Recently, Councilman Crews spearheaded an effort to have 5,000 masks donated to the community. “That was a team effort and together the City Council has worked together to battle this pandemic.”

He announced his goals for the next four4 years.

1. Continued updates and improvements at Recreational complexes.

2. Complete the Aquatics center.

3. Continue storm water infrastructure improvements

4. Revitalization efforts to the Rocky Face & Walnut avenue Corridor

5. Work to continue development on the east side and TAD districts.

Councilman Crews said, “I believe these goals are bold steps but together we can get them done and set Dalton up for a future of success.”

Mr. Crews joined the Dalton City Council in May 2010 to run for the unexpired term of Charlie Bethel. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2017. He has served as manager at Mednow, a local family practice, for 20 years. For more than a decade he has worked in real estate as a local realtor. Recently he formed his own small business that specializes in golf mats and vintage

He is the husband of Kim Gardiner Crews, and they will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in October. They have two children, John and Kara.


Republican Leadership And Lawmakers Sign Letter Urging Tennesseans To Get Vaccinated

Republican members of the Tennessee Senate released a letter on Monday touting the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and urging all Tennesseans to get the vaccine. Recent national news coverage has painted an inaccurate picture of the approach Tennessee state government is taking towards the vaccine. The Senators signing the letter hope to correct the record and leave no doubt about ... (click for more)

Man, Passenger Die In Wreck In Whitfield County After Being Pursued By Law Enforcement

A man being chased by law enforcement on Monday afternoon wrecked at the intersection of Highway 41 and Shugart Road. Kaleb Marshall Brown, 26, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., died along with his passenger, Christy Leigh Lawing, 27, of Crandall, Ga. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood said around 3 p.m. the Whitfield County narcotics unit asked for help from the Tunnel Hill Police Department ... (click for more)

Jan. 6 Was Not A Love Fest

I pray those who need to hear the emotional testimony of the January 6th Commission understand fully the words of the officers giving testimony. I pray you have the courage to accept the truth. The assault on the Capitol was not a “love fest” as Trump described it. Cecilia Lewis Ooltewah (click for more)

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Re-Launches Mocs Merchants Program

The Chattanooga Mocs are bustling with activity this summer. The July Month of Deals is coming to the end on the ticket side, while season tickets sales on the whole have been robust. Now news of the football program being picked to win the Southern Conference adds to the excitement. The Mocs added a greater online presence in its re-launch of the Merchants Program with the ... (click for more)

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)


