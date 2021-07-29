Marter And Finlay Join ATCM Board Of Directors

Barbara Marter and Jon Finlay, CPA, joined the Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth Board of Directors to fill roles in the expanding board. The announcement was made by Dr. David McNabb, president of the residential recovery ministry.

“As we pursue critical initiatives, we know that we need skilled leaders to help us achieve our goals,” said Dr. McNabb, speaking of the ministry’s new strategic plan.

Ms. Marter is the executive director of The Weldon F. Osborne Foundation, Inc., a local foundation making grants to nonprofits in the Hamilton County area. She holds her BS in Management and Leadership from Warren National University, and is a 1996 graduate of Campbell University Southeastern Trust School, 1998 graduate of Cannon Financial Institute School of Foundation Management, 2000 graduate of Leadership Chattanooga, and 2008 graduate of Global Diversity Leadership.

In addition to Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth, Ms. Marter is a member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board and chairs the Marketing and Development committee.

She has two daughters and three grandchildren and is an avid gardener and baker. Ms. Marter is a member of Ooltewah United Methodist Church.

Ms. Marter helped the ministry develop the strategic plan Dr. McNabb mentions and has worked with the board to organize and engage members. She will serve on the Governance Committee with Randy Wilson, Miller & Martin, Crystal Walker, Northshore Financial Strategies, and Babs Rymer.

Mr. Finlay came to the U.S. to play soccer for Lee University. Following graduation with a BS in Accounting, Mr. Finlay joined Elliott Davis where he is an audit manager and holds his CPA. In his spare time, he serves on the Board of Echelon, a young professionals service organization of The Salvation Army.

Mr. Finlay is married to Alex Finlay; together they have an 18-month-old daughter, Hollis. Mr. Finlay and his family attend Silverdale Baptist, where his brother is a pastor.

Mr. Finlay will serve on the Finance Committee with chair, Ryan Murphy, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Sam Jones, BancorpSouth, and Martin Summitt, Bellweather Investments.





