Man, 63, Shot On Lee Highway, While Sitting In His Car

Saturday, July 3, 2021

A man, 63, was shot on Lee Highway, while sitting in his car on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. 
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in a vehicle when the suspect shot him. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

Man, 63, Shot On Lee Highway, While Sitting In His Car

Alexandro Agapito Perez-Lucas, 18, Found Guilty Of Armed Robbery And Other Charges In Whitfield County

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Man, 63, Shot On Lee Highway, While Sitting In His Car

Alexandro Agapito Perez-Lucas, 18, Found Guilty Of Armed Robbery And Other Charges In Whitfield County

Opinion

Term Limits Don't Go Far Enough

Limiting terms for federal legislators does not go far enough. What good does limiting a House member’s term if he subsequently runs for Senate? Passing legislation inhibiting federal hopscotching is the only cure for career politicians. Make it difficult to continue building a lifetime base of excessive influence using one office as a stepping stone to another is not in our ... (click for more)

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Sports

Kolozsvary Headed To Tokyo As Member Of Team USA

A week ago, Mark Kolozsvary was slapping home runs and doubles against AA teams. By the end of the month, Chattanooga’s starting catcher will get to shine on the world’s largest stage in Tokyo. The Lookouts’ Kolozsvary officially made the USA’s Olympic baseball team on Friday morning, and will be on the field on July 30 against Israel in the opening game. “It’s always something ... (click for more)

SEC Network Takeover Features Tennessee Athletics On July 14

The annual SEC Network Takeover is set to run July 3-16. Tennessee's day in the spotlight begins at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 14. During the SEC Network Takeover, each of the 14 Southeastern Conference schools has the opportunity to create a customized, 24-hour stretch of programming to highlight its memorable moments and history. Ten Tennessee athletic events from 2020-21 ... (click for more)


