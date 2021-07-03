Man, 63, Shot On Lee Highway, While Sitting In His Car

A man, 63, was shot on Lee Highway, while sitting in his car on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of Lee Highway on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in a vehicle when the suspect shot him.