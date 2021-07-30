Georgia Has 13 More COVID Deaths, 2,568 New Cases
Friday, July 30, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,711.
There are 2,568 new cases since Thursday, as that total reaches 932,145 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 66,991, which is an increase of 134 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,054 cases, up 14; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,310 cases, up 3; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,268 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,958 cases, up 13; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,226 cases, up 20; 235 deaths; 804 hospitalizations, up 1