Georgia Has 13 More COVID Deaths, 2,568 New Cases

Friday, July 30, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,711.

There are 2,568 new cases since Thursday, as that total reaches 932,145 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 66,991, which is an increase of 134 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,054 cases, up 14; 70 deaths; 271 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,310 cases, up 3; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,268 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,958 cases, up 13; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,226 cases, up 20; 235 deaths; 804 hospitalizations, up 1

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 134 New Cases


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation.

Hamilton County had 134 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 47,185. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 515 in the county.



Opinion

Though The Last Option, Recycling Should Provide Some Income

In 1989 when I initiated and coordinated Recycle Signal, the goal wasn't to move materials around so we could excuse our over-consumptive buying habits. Volunteers for Recycle Signal had parents and grandparents who lived through the Great Depression. We were brought up to appreciate the roof over our head and daily food on the table. We gave thanks before we ate.

Roy Exum: Our Hospitals Are Full

Physicians in Hamilton County have been asked to release inpatients at Chattanooga's largest hospitals as soon as medically feasible, this after a raging 'variant' of COVID 19 pandemic is buckling the South. Chattanooga's Erlanger, Memorial and Parkridge Hospitals are each "at full capacity" due to the powerful 'delta variant' yet they are hardly alone.

Sports

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college

UTC Announces Scrappy Switchback Program To Aid Community

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors. The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give


