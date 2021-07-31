Protest Leader Marie Mott Arrested On Charge Of Harassment Of Boyfriend

Marie Mott, who led protests in Chattanooga following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, has been arrested on charges of harassing her boyfriend.

The boyfriend said she has been threatening him with violence, saying she would call the police on him as "payback" and threatening to send gang members to his house.

He said the former City Council candidate also contacted the Human Resources department at his job and has called his bosses and co-workers multiple times.

The complaint said Ms.

Mott has negatively affected the workplace of the boyfriend "causing tension and even an investigation due to her contact."

The boyfriend said there was an incident on Thursday on Lynnbrook Avenue when police were called due to an argument between Ms. Mott and the boyfriend. He said Ms. Mott began threatening that she would call police and make false reports against him.

He said when Ms. Mott entered his "personal space" he attempted to record it with his phone. He said she grabbed his hands and forearms and tried to get his phone. He said he had to wrestle her to get away with his phone.

The boyfriend said Ms. Mott grabbed the door handle of the car as he tried to drive away. He said after he left he called police.

Police said incidents between the two "have only increased in the past two months."

Police said a similar incident occurred on July 3 in which police said Ms. Mott was the aggressor.

Ms. Mott was among several protesters from a rally last May 30 who had their cases bound over to the Grand Jury recently after senior judge Don Ash found there was probable cause that they blocked an EMS vehicle from going through an intersection and did not obey police orders.

In addition to this, she and fellow protest leader Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams had additional charges related to their role in a July 9 flag burning also bound over to the Grand Jury.

