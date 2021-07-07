PILOT Tax Break Approved For Plant That Will Occupy Alstom Site

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a PILOT tax relief program for PUREGraphite, a firm that produces “lower cost graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries in the United States.”

PUREGraphite has a small plant in Lookout Valley and will start a major facility at the former Alstom property. Officials said a third even larger plant could eventually be in the offing.

During last week’s meeting, a company spokesperson said that most of the synthetic graphite in production comes from China, and that this plant will both bring in jobs and chip away at the country’s reliance on foreign countries.

“Last week, it didn’t sink in to me how significant this company is to Chattanooga,” Commissioner Tim Boyd said. “The influence this has on national security, on our carbon footprint, I just can’t thank Charles Wood and the Chamber enough for recruiting this company to Chattanooga.”



“Hamilton County is a great place to bring your company and raise your family,” Commissioner Boyd said. ”For the next 50 years, the impact is going to be incredible.”

The other commissioners also emphasized the impact having the company in-town will have on the future of the county and Chattanooga.



“What we’re going to be doing is going to impact my son’s life more than it will impact our lives,” Commissioner Greg Martin said. “It’s a great day for Hamilton County.”



“This is a really significant issue,” Commissioner Warren Mackey said. “If we heard correctly last week, China has a corner on this market, and the automotive industry is going toward electric.”



Both Commissioner Mackey and Commissioner David Sharpe brought up the need for infrastructure too, noting that roads, schools, sewers, and the like also need to be brought up to a higher standard as the county continues to grow and add jobs.



The City Council had approved the same PILOT on Tuesday night.

The County Commission also approved the creation of a new vocational school, which is set to open in summer of 2022 at the site of the former Mary Ann Garber School.