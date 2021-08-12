 Thursday, August 12, 2021 87.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Trader Joe’s Chattanooga Store To Open Aug. 25

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Trader Joe’s will open its doors in Chattanooga on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m. Located at 2111 Gunbarrel Road near Hamilton Place Mall, the new store marks the first Trader Joe’s in southern Tennessee and the fifth Trader Joe’s in the state.

Moments before opening, there will be a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting. Store Captain Noah Stevens, an 18-year veteran of the company, and Trader Joe’s crew members will be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store, and the celebration will continue throughout the day.

The approximately 11,000 square-foot will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the Chattanooga Choo-Choo, the Walnut Street Bridge, the Tennessee Riverwalk, Snooper’s Rock, and more.

As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from the community. Around 90 percent of the crew members hired at the Chattanooga store are from the neighborhood.


August 14, 2021

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

August 12, 2021

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Williamson & Sons Funeral Home; Provides Testing & Quarantine Guidelines

August 12, 2021

Firefighters Encounter Challenging Terrain At Hixson Home Fire Thursday Morning; 1 Of 2 Pets Found Did Not Survive


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the visitation service of Edwin Baggett, held at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters dealt with brutal terrain as they fought a Hixson house fire Thursday morning. Just after 10 a.m., Chattanooga police officers rolled up on a home in the 6000 block ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2021

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: EMPLOYEE NAME DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $207,482 COGSWELL, STEVEN C MEDICAL EXAMINER $196,091 URREGO, FERNANDO ANDRES COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER (INTERIM) $195,000 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN-HEALTH DEPT $194,480 PHILYAW, ... (click for more)

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Williamson & Sons Funeral Home; Provides Testing & Quarantine Guidelines

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the visitation service of Edwin Baggett, held at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike in Soddy-Daisy on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended the service during their infectious period of COVID-19. “We offer our sincerest condolences ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parents Are Creating Difficult Future Adults Amid Pandemic

As an employee of a local hospital and a parent of two UTC students, I was very disappointed with the Hamilton County Board Of Education’s response to masks in school. Our hospitals are full of adults and children fighting the virus and the staff is overwhelmed. As educators, I do not understand the Board of Education’s response to wearing masks as an option and not a requirement. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The School Board Test

When the Hamilton County School Board meets tonight, it can save the taxpayers literally thousands of dollars. The agenda for the special called meeting is to purportedly prepare a contract for interim schools superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns to serve the district until a permanent replacement can be found for Dr. Bryan Johnson. Dr. Johnson resigned last month to accept a position ... (click for more)

Sports

Life In A Suitcase: Nick Lodolo, Not Just Another Guy

Is it a cutter? Or a fastball? Maybe a curve? Perhaps a slider? For 44 innings, batters from Pensacola and Birmingham and other southern towns would fail to answer that question correctly. The man in front of them would raise his right leg while keeping his arms tucked away at his waist. As he lunged off the mound with his left leg, his same-side arm would snap forward and deliver ... (click for more)

Wednesday Evening's Weather Shortens Mocs' Soccer Scrimmage

Lightning lit up the Southern skies over Lookout Mountain Wednesday night and called a halt to the Mocs’ exhibition match against Jacksonville State. The match was called without either team finding the net. The Mocs had several strong scoring opportunities, but were unable to capitalize on them. UTC had four shots with one on goal. Julia Perrusquia’s shot was saved ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors