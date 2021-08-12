Trader Joe’s Chattanooga Store To Open Aug. 25

Trader Joe’s will open its doors in Chattanooga on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m. Located at 2111 Gunbarrel Road near Hamilton Place Mall, the new store marks the first Trader Joe’s in southern Tennessee and the fifth Trader Joe’s in the state.

Moments before opening, there will be a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting. Store Captain Noah Stevens, an 18-year veteran of the company, and Trader Joe’s crew members will be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store, and the celebration will continue throughout the day.

The approximately 11,000 square-foot will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the Chattanooga Choo-Choo, the Walnut Street Bridge, the Tennessee Riverwalk, Snooper’s Rock, and more.

As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from the community. Around 90 percent of the crew members hired at the Chattanooga store are from the neighborhood.