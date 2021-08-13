Lookout Mountain, Ga. Going Up On Property Tax Rate

 Friday, August 13, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Friday, August 13, 2021 - by Gail Perry

The city of Lookout Mountain, Ga., will be raising property taxes this year to make sure there is money to cover increasing costs so there will be no need to dip into savings. On Thursday night, the council approved establishing the new millage rate at 8.68 which is lower than the current 9.54 rate from the previous three years. With the increase in property values that were established with the recent reappraisals, the new rate will result in a property tax increase of approximately six percent and the city will receive a $48,000 revenue increase.

Three public hearings will be held in early September to provide residents with a better understanding of the proposed millage rate.

 

Caroline Williams, the council liaison with Fairyland Elementary School, said that there will be 250 students at the school this year. The increase is enough to have three kindergarten classes and three third grade classes. The  growth is attributed to new families moving to the mountain. There also are a lot of new teachers this year, she said. Music on the Mountain, the large fundraiser for the school which could not be held last year because of the COVID pandemic, will be held on Aug. 28 at the Lookout Mountain Golf Club. Music is by Jay Brooks and there will be a live and silent auction.

 

The public works department had a busy July, said Councilman Kevin Leckenby. They have top dressed Carter Field and painted the fields for soccer. Emails have been sent as reminders to watch for children who will be out on the roads with the beginning of school and to respect the speed zones around the FES that are meant to slow down cars. He said the flashing lights have been repaired. Benches have been installed in Our Mountain Garden and the sidewalks there have been lighted. Work to mitigate drainage problems is continuing around the city, and Councilman Tony Towns said his committee is aware of where there are stormwater issues.  The city is also trimming brush off of the rights-of-way and from around road signs. The councilman said that the last dumpster day was successful.

 

Statistics from the Fire and Police Department prepared by Chief Todd Gann were given by Council Member Taylor Watson. During July, officers patrolled 3,692 miles, made 39 stops, gave 22 citations, 20 warnings and responded to four auto accidents. There were seven burglar alarms that were checked,  four thefts and no burglaries. There was one arrest made during the month. Six suspicious persons and 11 suspicious vehicles were investigated. The police department assisted 11 citizens, six motorists and the Lookout Mountain, Tn. police five times in July. Response was made to six fire calls and 13 medical calls.

 

Chief Gann warns that residents should be sure to lock car doors. Two cars were stolen in July - one in Georgia and one in Tennessee. Individuals come up the mountain and walk along the roads checking car door handles and, if open, take what has been left inside or take the car if keys have been left, he said.

 

The council approved buying eight Motorola radios for the cost of approximately $32,000 for the fire and police department. The new radios will replace obsolete units that can no longer be repaired. The new equipment will support the police and fire department personnel in communication with other agencies and the Lookout Mountain, Tn. partners, said City Manager Kenny Lee.

 

Mr. Lee told the council that surveys that are needed for rezoning have been received for property owned by Rock City and the city of Lookout Mountain, Ga. in preparation for the start of the modernization of the Chickamauga Sewage Pump Station. Public hearings for two additional rezoning requests will be announced and held in September.

 

Jimmy Campbell, community volunteer who was in charge of creating Our Mountain Garden, was pleased to let the council know that as the construction is ending there is $10,000 left for future work that may be needed and for maintenance. The committee that assisted in the creation is also extremely pleased with the completed park, said Council member Watson.

 

The new municipal buildings at the Town Center are also nearing completion and the council members have toured them and described the buildings as outstanding. There also is a lot of open space around the buildings for community use. The city is in the process of creating additional parking for the new development by building a parking lot across Lula Lake Road where Browning Road ends. The residents living along that unopened road have indicated that they would like for it to remain closed. A motion to close the road was denied with the understanding that the city would meet with all residents whose property abuts Browning Road to hear their interest in equally acquiring the portions of the abandoned road that is contiguous to their property.

 

 


