City Council On Aug. 24 To Consider CFC Plan For Soccer Fields At Montague Park

The City Council on Aug. 24 will consider a resolution allowing Chattanooga FC to proceed with constructing soccer facilities on 13 acres of Montague Park off E. 23rd Street.

The lease says there will be two fields; each field will be, at a minimum, 210’ x 320’. The playing surface will be grass or synthetic turf. If synthetic turf is utilized, it must be replaced, at expense of the CFC, when the surface is determined to no longer be safe or in a usable condition. The fields, grass or synthetic, are to be constructed to American Society for Testing and Materials standards.

One grass field will be 210’ x 320’. This is an existing field that will be improved and maintained.

Officials said with support from U.S. Soccer Foundation, a state of the art lighting system will
be installed. The lighting will be installed in a manner that will limit intrusion to neighboring properties, it was stated.

CFC will be responsible for landscaping and beautification of the entire leased premises

An integrated path system will provide connectivity.

There will be an asphalt parking area that will provide a minimum of 180 spaces as well as concessions and a restroom facility.

A pavilion is to be constructed at a later date, not to exceed October 2027. The lease says, "However, the Tenant reserves the right to purchase and independently own an adjacent parcel on which the pavilion will be constructed."

With the exception of the pavilion, all site construction shall be completed by July 1, 2024.

The project shall be required to meet all regulatory permitting requirements for local, state and federal requirements.

Under the lease, "Premises may be used to construct and operate a multifunctional space for recreation and community activities and specifically for: (i) recreational, league, and tournament play for soccer and other sports including without limitation ultimate Frisbee, lacrosse, and rugby; and (ii) operation of a youth program."

It says, "Tenant covenants that it will not use or permit the use of the Premises otherwise than
in a safe and reasonable manner and in compliance with all applicable laws, regulations,
restrictions of record, codes and ordinances, and that no nuisance will be permitted, nor shall any
waste be committed upon the Premises."

"(b) The Premises authorized for use by this Lease shall be open to the public and shall
be used in a nondiscriminatory manner. During the Term of this Lease, Tenant shall activate and
make available fields and facilities for soccer and various sports. At a minimum, the gates to the
Facility shall be open from sunrise to sunset.

"(c) The Premises shall be used for park purposes only as required by Deed recorded in
Book D11, Page 593, Register’s Office of Hamilton County, Tennessee."

The lease to the local soccer club to build soccer and rugby fields on land adjacent to the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park was approved by the Regional Planning Commission in May.

 

On behalf of the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, Bill Robinson, secretary of the board, asked that a decision be deferred for the board to be able to discuss the lease with the City Council. He said the board had only learned of the lease from the news.

He also asked for the lease term to be reduced from 40 years to five. The Sculpture Fields occupy 33 acres of Montague Park and the organization wanted to have the option of expanding into the adjacent 18 acres.

Krue Brock, executive director of the CFC, told the planning commissioners that he is a fan of the Sculpture Fields and believes that the athletic fields will be a complementary use. He said the goal is it to be one integrated, safe park.

 

The lease agreement went through a Request for Proposal process twice and the winning bid both times was the CFC. The first time was in August 2019 but because of delays due to COVID, it was felt that to be fair, the RFP should be re-bid which was done in October 2020. The review committee again recommended the FC Foundation.

 

The proposal was sent to the Montague family, which many years ago donated the land for a park. The family gave their approval, allowing the project to move forward.

 

On behalf of the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, Bill Robinson, secretary of the board, asked that a decision be deferred for the board to be able to discuss the lease with the Chattanooga City Council. He said the board had only learned of the lease from the news.

 

He also asked for the lease term to be reduced from 40 years to five. The Sculpture Fields occupy 33 acres of Montague Park and the organization wanted to have the option of expanding into the adjacent 18 acres.

 

Krue Brock, executive director of the CFC, told the commissioners that he is a fan of the Sculpture Fields and believes that the athletic fields will be a complementary use. He said the goal is it to be one integrated, safe park.


August 14, 2021

