Martin Granum, Jeff Burton Are Finalists For Red Bank City Manager; 11-Cent Property Tax Rise Approved On 2nd Reading

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Red Bank City Commissioners have narrowed the list of city manager candidates down to two.

Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said they favored Martin Granum.

Commissioners Ruth Jeno and Ed LeCompte are backing Jeff Burton.

The swing vote would be Commissioner Pete Phillips.

A special meeting on the issue was set for next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

There will be discussion with the finalists on the pay issue. Former City Manager Tim Thornbury was paid $110,000.

Other finalists were Konrad Hildebrandt and Michael Morrow.

Also, the commissioners voted unanimously on second reading to raise the property tax rate to $1.10 per $100 of assessed valuation.

That is up 11 cents from the new certified tax rate of .99 per $100.

Commissioner Jeno pushed for a date to be set for a full discussion of what to do with the former Middle School property in the center of town. She said that needed to be the only item of discussion at the meeting.

Vice Mayor Dalton said she wanted to see the new city manager fully involved in that issue.

 

 


Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge

PHOTOS: Gabe Fluhrer Installed As Pastor At First Presbyterian

East Ridge Apartment Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night


A local pastor is facing stalking charges after being arrested at the Signal Mountain Walmart for refusing to leave an employee alone. Police responded to a Saturday stalking report at the

An East Ridge apartment was damaged by fire Wednesday night. East Ridge Fire and Police were dispatched on a reported fire alarm at 915 South Seminole Drive at 10:23 p.m. Upon arrival



Breaking News

Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge

Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge

A local pastor is facing stalking charges after being arrested at the Signal Mountain Walmart for refusing to leave an employee alone. Police responded to a Saturday stalking report at the store, having been told a man was stalking and harassing the victim at the loss prevention center. Police identified the man as local pastor Timothy Meyer, 46, once they arrived, and police

PHOTOS: Gabe Fluhrer Installed As Pastor At First Presbyterian

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved

Roy Exum: Why Can’t I Understand?

Roy Exum: Why Can't I Understand?

At the Wednesday meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, Sheriff Jim Hammond's request for an estimated $14,000 raise in this last year of a 30-year career with the sheriff's department was met as cruelly as anything I can imagine. The Commission, most good friends of mine, granted a $25,000 raise for the sheriff but only to go into effect when Hammond's term ends. I can't imagine

Sports

Dan Fleser: What’s Been Going On Around Tennessee Athletics And What I Think About It

Dan Fleser: What's Been Going On Around Tennessee Athletics And What I Think About It

What's going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday's rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium. Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction

Mocs' Announce 2021 Women's Golf Schedule

Mocs' Announce 2021 Women's Golf Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team is rapidly approaching the 2021-22 season. The six ladies –two juniors, two sophomores & two freshmen – returned to campus this week with an eye toward returning to the top of the Southern Conference and the NCAA postseason. With that in mind, Head Coach Colette Murray announced the 2021-22 schedule today. It's a balanced slate of


