Martin Granum, Jeff Burton Are Finalists For Red Bank City Manager; 11-Cent Property Tax Rise Approved On 2nd Reading

Red Bank City Commissioners have narrowed the list of city manager candidates down to two.

Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said they favored Martin Granum.

Commissioners Ruth Jeno and Ed LeCompte are backing Jeff Burton.

The swing vote would be Commissioner Pete Phillips.

A special meeting on the issue was set for next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

There will be discussion with the finalists on the pay issue. Former City Manager Tim Thornbury was paid $110,000.

Other finalists were Konrad Hildebrandt and Michael Morrow.

Also, the commissioners voted unanimously on second reading to raise the property tax rate to $1.10 per $100 of assessed valuation.

That is up 11 cents from the new certified tax rate of .99 per $100.

Commissioner Jeno pushed for a date to be set for a full discussion of what to do with the former Middle School property in the center of town. She said that needed to be the only item of discussion at the meeting.

Vice Mayor Dalton said she wanted to see the new city manager fully involved in that issue.