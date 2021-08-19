 Thursday, August 19, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chatty's Gets 15-Day Beer License Suspension

Thursday, August 19, 2021 - by Gail Perry

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard by the Beer Board on Thursday. Owner of Chatty’s Restaurant, 2301 Milne St., was cited to the meeting for operating a disorderly business. The Chattanooga Police have been noticing an on-going problem at the location and recognize that the business is escalating to become a hot spot in the city. When the nearby bar The Night Owl closed, the crowds moved over to Chatty’s, the board was told. Officer Collins brought the charges to the board after a particularly bad night, beginning on July 31 into Aug.

1, he said.

There is no other business open in that district from Wilcox Boulevard to Citico Avenue and so police are accustomed to watching the bar from the parking lots across the street. They also receive many calls from the business to help clear the parking lot and to escort people to and from Chatty’s to their cars. The night of this series of incidents, police were called three times. The first was in response to  images of three people carrying guns outside the building, detected by Chattanooga’s Real-Time Center Intelligence cameras, and from employees asking for escorts for the rapper that would be performing that night, and to break up a fight.

The first police arrived to see a patron of the place exit with a gun, get in a car and speed away down Dodson Avenue. At the same time a fight between two females who were leaving the building broke out just outside the front door, and more police were called for help to control the situation. Body camera videos showed a crowd standing around yelling and screaming while security broke up the fight.

 

The owner of the business, Diamound Brown, joined in and became argumentative, the board was told. She was shouting at the officers and for the people inside to lock the doors. The officers asked Ms. Brown to close down the business for the night and she responded with yelling and screaming. That escalated to vulgar language which  just ramped things up, said Chattanooga Police Officer John Collins.

In addition to photographs of three customers with guns in their possession, the beer board was also shown photographs of a private security guard holding  an AR15 machine gun in the air above his head and another swinging a machine gun by  his side. It is not legal for a security guard to have a machine gun while they are on duty as a guard, said Officer Collins. The owner of the security company confirmed that his agents were not authorized to have the machine guns.

Another officer Investigator (Chris Brown) with the organized criminal bureau left another job nearby when he heard additional calls for help and came to Chatty’s. He said that he left one gun call to respond to another and found about 150 people exiting, found drugs and loaded fire arms. Every other officer in the district was eventually directed to go help at Chatty’s that night, leaving the other parts of the city without police protection.

The problems started in the parking lot but Officer Collins told Ms. Brown, the owner, that she should know that according to the beer code, she is responsible for behavior in the parking lots that her customers use.

Several  beer board members also said they felt misled. When Diamound Brown applied for the original beer license in November 2020, they were told it would be a full-service restaurant and that beer would be sold just to go along with the food. Since then, however, she has received permission to stay open until 3 a.m., now has live music and has said most of her profit is made after midnight. Assistant City Attorney Melinda Foster told the board that there is no difference in a beer license which would allow sales for either or  both types of businesses.

A motion to give Chatty’s a 30-day suspension of its beer license failed with the majority of the board feeling it was too harsh a penalty. A suspension of the beer license for 15 days beginning Sept. 2 passed unanimously. Attorney Marty Lasley, representing Chatty’s, indicated he would appeal the penalty.


August 19, 2021

Chatty's Gets 15-Day Beer License Suspension

August 19, 2021

Pair Face Second-Degree Murder Charge In Chattanooga Drug Overdose Death

August 19, 2021

Pastor Arrested On Stalking Charge


One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard by the Beer Board on Thursday. Owner of Chatty’s Restaurant, 2301 Milne St., was cited to the meeting for operating a disorderly business. ... (click for more)

Two men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with an overdose death last month. Investigators responded to Full Glen Circle on July 17 to investigate an overdose death, and ... (click for more)

A local pastor is facing stalking charges after being arrested at the Signal Mountain Walmart for refusing to leave an employee alone. Police responded to a Saturday stalking report at the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chatty's Gets 15-Day Beer License Suspension

One violation of the Chattanooga beer code was heard by the Beer Board on Thursday. Owner of Chatty’s Restaurant, 2301 Milne St., was cited to the meeting for operating a disorderly business. The Chattanooga Police have been noticing an on-going problem at the location and recognize that the business is escalating to become a hot spot in the city. When the nearby bar The Night Owl ... (click for more)

Pair Face Second-Degree Murder Charge In Chattanooga Drug Overdose Death

Two men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with an overdose death last month. Investigators responded to Full Glen Circle on July 17 to investigate an overdose death, and identified the victim as Logan Jarvis. Police collected evidence and concluded Jarvis had smoked an “unknown drug” in the bathroom that led to his death. A few days later, they interviewed ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Friend Billy Green

During the last two weeks I've lost several friends. One of them educator Billy Green. I was eating one day at the Terdon Restaurant on Rossville Boulevard and this young energetic teacher came up and asked if he could sit down and talk to me for a few minutes. He introduced himself as a regular listener to my talk show and he begin to tell me a little about himself. He loved ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Can’t I Understand?

At the Wednesday meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, Sheriff Jim Hammond’s request for an estimated $14,000 raise in this last year of a 30-year career with the sheriff’s department was met as cruelly as anything I can imagine. The Commission, most good friends of mine, granted a $25,000 raise for the sheriff but only to go into effect when Hammond’s term ends. I can’t imagine ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: What’s Been Going On Around Tennessee Athletics And What I Think About It

What’s going on: A Tennessee football fan from Knoxville posted a photo this week on Twitter of Vols quarterback Joe Milton rolling out and looking downfield for a receiver. The image was captured during Tuesday’s rain-soaked scrimmage at Neyland Stadium. Even in a still photo, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton looks like an action figure. He inspired the fan to change her prediction ... (click for more)

Mocs' Announce 2021 Women's Golf Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is rapidly approaching the 2021-22 season. The six ladies –two juniors, two sophomores & two freshmen – returned to campus this week with an eye toward returning to the top of the Southern Conference and the NCAA postseason. With that in mind, Head Coach Colette Murray announced the 2021-22 schedule today. It’s a balanced slate of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors