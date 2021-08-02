Boyd Patterson Announces Candidacy For Criminal Court Judge

Boyd Patterson of the Public Defender's Office said Monday he plans to run for the open Division III Criminal Court judge seat.

"After nearly 20 years of public service, Boyd Patterson is ready to bring his dual-sided experience to the bench," his campaign said.

The prosecutor-turned-public defender will seek the seat being vacated by Judge Don W. Poole who has announced his retirement.

Republican primary voting is set for May 3, 2022.

The campaign said, "Today, Boyd Patterson works in the Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office providing legal counsel for those who cannot afford representation. He defends court-appointed criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to murder, advocating for Hamilton County’s poorest citizens.

"Early in his career, Boyd Patterson worked as a prosecutor for 15 years. During his 50+ jury trials, he secured convictions against murderers, child abusers, rapists, drug dealers and more. As Gang Task Force Coordinator, Patterson developed a proven track record of working with community partners to reduce gang violence.

"Patterson’s undergraduate and master’s degrees in psychology, plus two years counseling delinquent youth, bring an additional advantage to presiding over Hamilton County’s Mental Health Court (MHC). In fact, Patterson helped establish the MHC, then later joined as the Public Defender representative. When elected, Patterson intends to add a separate component of the MHC to exclusively serve military veterans.

"Boyd Patterson, supported by his wife Nancy and their two children, will bring years of qualified experience to the Division III Criminal Court. Once elected Criminal Court Judge, Boyd Patterson pledges to fairly follow the laws that he has litigated as both a prosecutor and public defender.

"Boyd Patterson built his career around protecting our youth, defending those less fortunate, and combating gang crime from every angle. He is more than qualified and ready to serve as Hamilton County’s next Criminal Court judge."

The candidate said, “Judge Poole set a standard of professionalism and dedication that I will work with diligence to continue. The incredible support I’ve received to date, from so many sectors of our community, keeps me both humble and encouraged. I look forward to our campaign with the same enthusiasm I will bring to the role itself.”

Serving as treasurer for the Committee to Elect Boyd Patterson is Tom Decosimo.

