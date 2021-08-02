 Monday, August 2, 2021 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Boyd Patterson Announces Candidacy For Criminal Court Judge

Monday, August 2, 2021
Boyd Patterson
Boyd Patterson

Boyd Patterson of the Public Defender's Office said Monday he plans to run for the open Division III Criminal Court judge seat.

 

"After nearly 20 years of public service, Boyd Patterson is ready to bring his dual-sided experience to the bench," his campaign said.

 

The prosecutor-turned-public defender will seek the seat being vacated by Judge Don W. Poole who has announced his retirement.

 

Republican primary voting is set for May 3, 2022.

 

The campaign said, "Today, Boyd Patterson works in the Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office providing legal counsel for those who cannot afford representation.

He defends court-appointed criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to murder, advocating for Hamilton County’s poorest citizens.

 

"Early in his career, Boyd Patterson worked as a prosecutor for 15 years. During his 50+ jury trials, he secured convictions against murderers, child abusers, rapists, drug dealers and more. As Gang Task Force Coordinator, Patterson developed a proven track record of working with community partners to reduce gang violence.

 

"Patterson’s undergraduate and master’s degrees in psychology, plus two years counseling delinquent youth, bring an additional advantage to presiding over Hamilton County’s Mental Health Court (MHC). In fact, Patterson helped establish the MHC, then later joined as the Public Defender representative. When elected, Patterson intends to add a separate component of the MHC to exclusively serve military veterans.

 

"Boyd Patterson, supported by his wife Nancy and their two children, will bring years of qualified experience to the Division III Criminal Court. Once elected Criminal Court Judge, Boyd Patterson pledges to fairly follow the laws that he has litigated as both a prosecutor and public defender.

 

"Boyd Patterson built his career around protecting our youth, defending those less fortunate, and combating gang crime from every angle. He is more than qualified and ready to serve as Hamilton County’s next Criminal Court judge."

 

The candidate said, “Judge Poole set a standard of professionalism and dedication that I will work with diligence to continue. The incredible support I’ve received to date, from so many sectors of our community, keeps me both humble and encouraged. I look forward to our campaign with the same enthusiasm I will bring to the role itself.”

 

Serving as treasurer for the Committee to Elect Boyd Patterson is Tom Decosimo. 


August 2, 2021

Police Say Hayden Shot And Killed Man Who Had Hit His Sister

August 2, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For July 26-Aug. 1

August 2, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Police say a Chattanooga man who was recently returned from Florida on a murder warrant shot and killed a man on June 29 who had slapped his sister. Paul L. Hayden, Jr., 52, is charged in ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 26-Aug. 1: HOLCOMB SAMUEL TODD W/M 45 WEBER WARRANTS RAMSEY WILLIAM CRAIG B/M 51 OFFICER MILLER WARRANTS ASHWORTH FESTUS LANE W/M 49 ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Say Hayden Shot And Killed Man Who Had Hit His Sister

Police say a Chattanooga man who was recently returned from Florida on a murder warrant shot and killed a man on June 29 who had slapped his sister. Paul L. Hayden, Jr., 52, is charged in the slaying of 54-year-old Maurice Wallace at a beverage center at 830 Dodson Ave. Police had responded to the Dodson Avenue location at 10:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The victim, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For July 26-Aug. 1

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 26-Aug. 1: HOLCOMB SAMUEL TODD W/M 45 WEBER WARRANTS RAMSEY WILLIAM CRAIG B/M 51 OFFICER MILLER WARRANTS ASHWORTH FESTUS LANE W/M 49 OFFICER MILLER WARRANTS MILLER DESMOND NOAH W/M 19 OFFICER MILLER WARRANT MULLIS SHELBY RAE W/F 21 OFFICER CAMBELL HIT & RUN, DUI DAVIS CHARLES GUSTUS W/M 33 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Big Dogs At The City Get Most Of The Salary Money

The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In August

With some glorious rain in July, my garden is amazingly green and lush going into the hottest month of the year. And, whoa! What’s this: in the first week of August the temps aren’t expected to top 90 degrees and ample rain is forecast. During the month of July, we have had 4.71 inches of rain, where 4.77 is our normal. But for the year, we are three inches above normal which assures ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Hold On For 1-1 Tie At Home

The Red Wolves welcomed Forward Madison FC to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night in a match that had huge early season implications for both sides. Carl Craig and Forward Madison looked to vault themselves into fifth place with a rare road victory. On the other bench, Manager Jimmy Obleda and the Red Wolves looked to remain unbeaten at home, with a win vaulting themselves to the ... (click for more)

Lee University Adds Dalton Chuba To Golf Roster

Lee University Director of Golf John Maupin has announced the signing of transfer Dalton Chuba to the 2021 class. “Dalton is a great add for our program,” said Maupin. His commitment to golf is evident, and it’s his own hard work that has brought this opportunity about. In Dalton, we have someone that is improving at a rapid rate and who’s game is very much trending in the right ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors