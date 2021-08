Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARREAGA-HERNANDEZ, EDY LORENZO

2401 KERRY AVE CHATT,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA SHANA

1417 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

900 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR

701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAUDLE, ADAM J

6511 BALLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

CHRISTIAN, RICKY JOE

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072037

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DIAL, GLENN NORMAN

727 EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

ELLIS, BRYAN SINCLAIR

9224 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

FAMBER, DONALD PATRICK

1114 EAST 14TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FOSTER, KAREN A3614 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GOODE, DAVID WILLIAMHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HEARD, DANIEL SCOTT181 HOPE COURT CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HERNANDEZ - LOPEZ, GERSONAge at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILL, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE124 COTTONWOOD ST. DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOWARD, STEVEN SCOTT609 W GARDEN FARM ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINORPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHEFT OF PROPERTYDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, KEVIN A1744 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD202 NORTHSWEET BRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSFAILURE TO APPEAR---LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 213 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---LYNN, JOSHUA MICHAEL100 TLLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MERRITT, KALEB ASHTON303 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MILITELLO, LACEY DAWN105 PEERLESS AVE Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MOORE, KENNETH Z7474 AUSTIN DR. CHATTAOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MULLER, DANIEL HHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---NELSON, WILLIAM LAVELLP O BOX 8336 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED RAPE---PERRY, CODY MICHAEL1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1506 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEBASTIAN, PATRICK4324 NORCORSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SHIRLEY, THOMAS BENSON950 SPRINGCREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOST CONVICTION PETITION---STEWART, DONOVAN ONEAL1125 HERNDON DIARY RD BEECH ISLAND, 29842Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA2622 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONROFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---VANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE12893 WESLEY RIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 373116707Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 CRACK COCAINE> FOR RESALE---WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE