2 More From Hamilton County Die From COVID, 331 New Cases; Tennessee Cases Top 1,000,000

Hamilton County had 331 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,644.



There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 545 in the county. It is reported they were a man and a woman, both white, one age 41-50 and the other was age 61-70 or older.

There are 226 patients hospitalized and 65 are in intensive care units. Fifteen more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 135 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 48,992, which is 93 percent. There are 3,107 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 1,002632 Tuesday with 5,153 new cases. There were 31 more deaths reported, for a total of 13,235, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,802 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 106 more than on Monday. Testing numbers are above 8.920 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 921,667, which is 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,580 cases, up 23; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 17,371 cases, up 91; 160 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 2,056 cases, up 10; 35 deaths

Marion County: 4,035 cases, up 152; 51 deaths



Meigs County: 1,654 cases, up 13; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,427 cases, up 20; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,187 cases, up 28; 83 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,074 cases, up 22; 30 deaths



Knox County: 58,797 cases, up 268; 681 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 100,965 cases, up 237; 995 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 119,942 cases, up 489; 1,834 deaths, up 3